Tesla Cyberquad for Kids Recalled Over Violations of Federal Safety Standards

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for the kiddie version of the Cyberquad, which isn’t produced by Tesla but by the peeps at Radio Flyer. Just around 5,000 examples of the breed are called back because the electric quad bike “fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs.”
It appears that the suspension and tire pressure are of utmost concern, with Radio Flyer aware of an incident where a Cyberquad tipped over when ridden by an eight-year-old child and a 36-year-old female, resulting in a bruised left shoulder to the female. The federal watchdog further mentions that the kiddie-spec Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute such vehicles.
The commission explains that “ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.” Like them or not, safety standards – just like automotive recalls - were dreamt up to prevent injury or death while also protecting the manufacturer from legal hurdles.
Manufactured in China by Feishen Vehicle Industry, model number 914 is recalled in its entirety. Sold exclusively online by Tesla, the Cyberquad for Kids used to retail at $1,900 nearly a year ago. The watchdog highlights that consumers should stop using the all-terrain vehicle and demand a refund.
According to the CPSC, a full refund can be obtained by sending the motor controller to the Chicago-based company in a prepaid envelope. Radio Flyer offers directions on how to locate and remove this part on their website.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission further explains that consumers who return the controller and incur costs from disposing of the Cyberquad will receive up to $50 to cover the disposal costs. In the meantime, Radio Flyer will be contacting all approximately 5,000 affected consumers directly.
The commission explains that “ATV action plans contain numerous safety requirements, such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.” Like them or not, safety standards – just like automotive recalls - were dreamt up to prevent injury or death while also protecting the manufacturer from legal hurdles.
Manufactured in China by Feishen Vehicle Industry, model number 914 is recalled in its entirety. Sold exclusively online by Tesla, the Cyberquad for Kids used to retail at $1,900 nearly a year ago. The watchdog highlights that consumers should stop using the all-terrain vehicle and demand a refund.
According to the CPSC, a full refund can be obtained by sending the motor controller to the Chicago-based company in a prepaid envelope. Radio Flyer offers directions on how to locate and remove this part on their website.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission further explains that consumers who return the controller and incur costs from disposing of the Cyberquad will receive up to $50 to cover the disposal costs. In the meantime, Radio Flyer will be contacting all approximately 5,000 affected consumers directly.