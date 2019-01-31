autoevolution

Tesla Cuts Price Of Model S, Model X By $1,000, Changes Name, "Locks" Battery

31 Jan 2019
by author pic
As Elon Musk announced not that long ago, the Model S 75D and Model X 75D shall therefore be called Model S and Model X. The P100D turns into Performance, and P100D Ludicrous into Performance with Ludicrous Mode.
The naming scheme mirrors that of the Model 3, relinquishing the numerals that used to indicate the battery’s capacity in kilowatt-hours. But wait, there’s more!

The Extended Range replaces the 100D, an option that unlocks the 100-kWh battery with the help of a few lines of code. From 310 miles for the S and 270 miles for the X, unlocking the battery through software translates to 335 and 295 miles, respectively. Pricing? That would be $8,000, thank you!

Thankfully enough, the Performance and Performance with Ludicrous Mode come with unlocked batteries from the get-go. The reason Tesla limits the range of the base models through software is to simplify production, assembly, and costs. Making one battery for every version of the Model S and Model X is cheaper than two, isn’t it?

Customers who decide to unlock the battery’s potential can do it further down the line, not only during the ordering process. The steps are relatively simple. Once the owner pays $8,000, Tesla is much obliged to send the unlocking software as an over-the-air update.

But wait, there’s more! Following a $2,000 cut earlier this year in response to the federal tax credit going down from $7,500 to $3,750, Tesla decided to cheapen the Model S and Model X once again. This time around, every flavor of the full-size sedan and crossover is $1,000 less expensive.

The Model S now starts at $86,200, Performance comes in at $103,950, and Performance with Ludicrous at $123,950. In the case of the Model X, expect to pony up $89,200, $118,200, and $138,200, respectively. A lot of green dollar bills, but reasonable considering the pricing, size, range, and go-faster qualities of the lesser Model 3.

Both the S and X are as quick as you’d expect them to be with Ludicrous, sprinting to 60 miles per hour in 2.4 and 2.8 seconds, respectively. Top speed is rated at 155 miles per hour, more than enough even for customers who drive on the Autobahn on a daily basis.
