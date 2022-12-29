Tesla CEO Tells Employees To Forge On and Don't Listen to the Stock Price Craziness

Despite the week between Christmas and New Year's Day being a bit calm on the automotive news wires, one company seems to be always making headlines in one way or another and chances are everyone knows who.
That's right, it is the almighty pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, run by a CEO who seems to have boundless energy and the ability to be in multiple places at any given time.
The latest news comes in the form of Musk's attempt to calm the nerves of his employees over the company's performance on Wall Street in 2022 as the market enters its last couple of days of the year.
Tesla stock has plunged over 70% this year for several reasons that range from speculation the electric vehicle market is beginning to soften (Really?) to the concerns investors have voiced about Musk being distracted from the 'going's on' at the car company after he purchased Twitter in late October.
In Part, in an email sent to his Tesla staff on Wednesday, Musk simply told them they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness" and he believes Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth in the long term.
Part of a leader's job is to instill confidence in their product and the direction of their company, and calm any fears, valid or otherwise, in order to maintain employee morale. To a degree, that morale took a hit as employee-owned shares took the same hit institutional investor-owned and publicly-owned shares did.
Tesla is one of the market's most shorted stocks, a tactic used by investors to make money as a stock price falls. They enjoy negative news about a company they have shorted because it may cause the company stock to drop resulting in a profit for them.
As a whole, the anxiety among employees may just be on the surface and newsworthy. Just in the last couple of weeks, the company has celebrated several milestones that seemed far-fetched at the beginning of the year.
Prior to Christmas, the company congratulated its Giga Texas workforce for having produced 3,000 Model Y vehicles in a week for the very first time in company history.
In the wake of that news, it was reported Tesla beat the best-selling car record in Norway. The company sold 16,748 Model Y vehicles year-to-date, eclipsing the old record held by the 1969 VW Beetle.
The company would celebrate a significant milestone on the tech front just a few days ago with news that its Fremont, California, facility had produced 868,000 4680 battery cells over a seven-day period.
Musk included in his email reported by Reuters, "Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!" he said in the email.
