Tesla Caught Driving Through Flood Without a Care in the World, Looks Like a Boat

Typhoon Gaemi unleashed its force over Taiwan, causing severe flooding. However, there is a Tesla driver who does not care that the roads are way under water and drives on without a care in the world. It was Elon Musk who said that Teslas could serve as boats in the first place!
Taiwanese authorities urged people living in the affected areas to take shelter to avoid more fatalities. But there are people out there who don't like obeying rules, even if they might save their own lives. And this Tesla driver is one of those people.
Footage uploaded to social media shows the white Tesla driving straight through the water. The video was reportedly filmed in Kaohsiung city and reveals how the electric car navigates through the flooded streets.
There is also footage from onboard the Tesla as well. The water is seen rising over the hood and onto the windshield while the windshield wipers rush from left to right, uselessly trying to remove not raindrops, but actual waves.
Those in the car are heard laughing, so they might not be aware that the car they are riding in might sink into some huge pothole hole created by the water infiltrations and take them with it, or the sealing of the vehicle might fail and water might penetrate the cabin.
The water the Tesla "swims" through is at least 20 inches (50 centimeters) deep, with some areas probably going above 28 inches (70 centimeters). Back in June 2016, Elon Musk said that the Tesla Model S had such good sealing that it was safe in water.
"We *def* don't recommend this, but Model S floats well enough to turn into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation," the Tesla CEO posted on the former Twitter seven years ago.
What prompted Musk to say that was a video, which became viral at the time. It showed a Model S driving through a flooded tunnel in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The car looked like it was literally floating.
Last year, Elon came up with similar information about the Tesla Cybertruck, hinting at its amphibious capabilities. It should be "waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes, and even seas that aren't too choppy," Musk explained.
This prompted several Cybertruck owners to test the abilities of their electric vehicles. Back in February, we reported about one of them going through water gathered on a flooded road. Checking the aftermath after the "swim," he noticed that an underneath protection cover had come loose and needed to be popped back in, while a piece of plastic was dislocated from the rear bumper and needed to be clipped back.
Hours later, the buttons that opened and closed the tonneau cover and tailgate at the back of the truck did not work. However, the two of them could be opened via phone or the onboard buttons.
Earlier this summer, another Cybertruck owner wanted to put the Wade Mode to the test in a lake near Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. The system feeds the battery pack with compressed air from the suspension system to prevent water from going inside. This means that the Cybertruck can drive through water, which is not deeper than 31 inches (79 centimeters).
Easier said than done. Driving through the water didn't probably go wrong. But returning to dry land seemed next to impossible. The truck got stuck in the gravel, and accelerating only caused waves. Onlookers helped the Cybertruck out of its predicament.
Footage uploaded to social media shows the white Tesla driving straight through the water. The video was reportedly filmed in Kaohsiung city and reveals how the electric car navigates through the flooded streets.
There is also footage from onboard the Tesla as well. The water is seen rising over the hood and onto the windshield while the windshield wipers rush from left to right, uselessly trying to remove not raindrops, but actual waves.
Those in the car are heard laughing, so they might not be aware that the car they are riding in might sink into some huge pothole hole created by the water infiltrations and take them with it, or the sealing of the vehicle might fail and water might penetrate the cabin.
One of the videos uploaded to X shows the Tesla pulling over next to other parked vehicles on the side of the road. It is unclear if the driver arrived at his destination, lost courage along the way, or the car encountered an issue.
The water the Tesla "swims" through is at least 20 inches (50 centimeters) deep, with some areas probably going above 28 inches (70 centimeters). Back in June 2016, Elon Musk said that the Tesla Model S had such good sealing that it was safe in water.
"We *def* don't recommend this, but Model S floats well enough to turn into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation," the Tesla CEO posted on the former Twitter seven years ago.
What prompted Musk to say that was a video, which became viral at the time. It showed a Model S driving through a flooded tunnel in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The car looked like it was literally floating.
Last year, Elon came up with similar information about the Tesla Cybertruck, hinting at its amphibious capabilities. It should be "waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes, and even seas that aren't too choppy," Musk explained.
This prompted several Cybertruck owners to test the abilities of their electric vehicles. Back in February, we reported about one of them going through water gathered on a flooded road. Checking the aftermath after the "swim," he noticed that an underneath protection cover had come loose and needed to be popped back in, while a piece of plastic was dislocated from the rear bumper and needed to be clipped back.
Hours later, the buttons that opened and closed the tonneau cover and tailgate at the back of the truck did not work. However, the two of them could be opened via phone or the onboard buttons.
Earlier this summer, another Cybertruck owner wanted to put the Wade Mode to the test in a lake near Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. The system feeds the battery pack with compressed air from the suspension system to prevent water from going inside. This means that the Cybertruck can drive through water, which is not deeper than 31 inches (79 centimeters).
Easier said than done. Driving through the water didn't probably go wrong. But returning to dry land seemed next to impossible. The truck got stuck in the gravel, and accelerating only caused waves. Onlookers helped the Cybertruck out of its predicament.
台风格美（凯米）让特斯拉一夜封神 pic.twitter.com/nr3XJo2POc— 背包健客 (@bbyk666) July 26, 2024
Every so often a video pops up of a Tesla boat.— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) July 27, 2024
Never ceases to amaze me. https://t.co/TKhp5fO21H pic.twitter.com/IpYORcOn3H