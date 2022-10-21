Tesla Brings Back the $25K EV Project, Only This Time at $35K, It's All About Volumes

More on this:

1 Musk Said What Now? $25K Tesla EV Launches in Two Years and Has No Steering Wheel

2 Entry-Level Tesla Rendered as Rumors Say It'll Be Ready by the End of the Year

3 $25,000 Tesla Model 2 Hatchback Rendered, Could Be "Cheaper Than a VW Golf"

4 $25,000 Tesla Model 2 Rendered as the More Conventional Sedan It'll Never Be

5 More Affordable Tesla Model 3 Hatchback May Be Revealed Next Year