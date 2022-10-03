Tesla Bounces Back From Slow Q2 With Strong Q3 Deliveries, It's a New Record

Tesla has revealed its third-quarter deliveries, and the results show a record for the American brand, as well as a rebound after a rather weak second quarter. What is even more interesting is Tesla's claim that many more vehicles were in transit at the time of the results being announced, so the fourth quarter should bring strong results, as well.
Tesla Motors has reportedly manufactured 365,000 vehicles during the third quarter of this year, while its deliveries reached a record (for the brand) of 343,000 units. As a reference, back in Q3 2021, Tesla had delivered 241,300 units.
When compared to the second quarter of 2022, the third quarter of this year brought an increase of 30,000 deliveries, which is a considerable increase no matter how you look at it.
In case you were curious about other aspects, such as the Q3 earnings, Tesla Motors has announced it will share those after markets close on October 19, 2022, so just 15 days (about 2 weeks) away. If you want to watch it live, remember that the call is set to start at 4:30 p.m. Central Time.
The American brand can pride itself on increasing deliveries by over 100,000 units in a quarter over the course of a year. It is an impressive feat if you take the global chip crisis into account.
Despite the significant increase in deliveries, some analysts are not impressed with Tesla, as they were estimating seeing 364,000 units delivered. If you factor in the “many units in transit” that Tesla described, the difference between the estimate and reality might be seen on cargo ships somewhere.
According to Tesla, the Model 3 and Model Y had a combined production of 345,988 units, and 325,158 deliveries. Meanwhile, the Model S and Model X had a combined production of 19,935 units, with deliveries reaching 18,672 units.
Tesla's statement on the matter also explained that the company's delivery volumes have always skewed towards the end of each quarter, which is making it increasingly difficult to secure transportation capacity for all the resulting vehicles.
The issue with shipping and handling is not just transportation capacity, but also cost. The American brand wants to optimize the latter, which means that some units will be delivered later, rather than sooner, because it is cheaper to transport them at a different time.
Smoothing out crazy end of quarter delivery wave to reduce expedite costs & relieve stress on Tesla team. Aiming for steadier deliveries intra-quarter.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2022