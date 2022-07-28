Tesla Backtracks on $4,500 Ramson, Restores Range in Used Model S for Free

Pointing out automakers' bad practices is fundamental to make them stop. When they get reversed, that is an even bigger win. This is what Jason Hughes managed to achieve when he shared one of his clients had lost 80 miles of range in his 2013 Model S 60 after performing a recall. The Tesla Hacker was quick to share that the EV maker backtracked on that. In fact, Tesla did that to another EV we didn’t even hear about before.

6 photos