autoevolution

Tesla Autopilot Version 9.0 Can Now Change Lanes and Exit a Highway

29 Oct 2018, 9:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
Version 9.0 of the Tesla software which was released at the beginning of October brings more to the suite than Atari video games. The most important feature is built for the Autopilot, and it is called Navigate.
5 photos
AUtopilot saves a Model 3 from a crashAUtopilot saves a Model 3 from a crashAUtopilot saves a Model 3 from a crashAUtopilot saves a Model 3 from a crash
The software has begun rolling out in the U.S. this weekend, bringing the “most advanced Autopilot feature ever.”

Simply put, Tesla drivers will from now on have the chance of allowing their cars to drive themselves from a highway’s on-ramp to off-ramp, make lane changes, navigate highway interchanges, and taking exits.

For the time being, Navigate on Autopilot will only work under driver supervision. For lane changes, for instance, drivers will have to confirm the move by using the turn stalk. Future versions of the system, backed by the required legislation, will give drivers the possibility to opt out of having to confirm this.

Navigate will suggest two types of lane changes to the driver: route-based lane changes and speed-based lane changes. The former will keep the car on the navigation route and adapt speed accordingly, while the latter will keep it as close to the set speed as possible.

Tesla says Navigate on Autopilot can be customized with four speed-based lane changes setting - Disabled, Mild, Average, or Mad Max.

The system has been tested by drivers over “millions of miles” already, says Tesla, and it’s full implementation started last weekend.

Although meant to take Autopilot one step closer to the rank of fully autonomous, the Navigate suite is poised to raise even more eyebrows in the ranks of Tesla’s detractors, especially that they are now backed by research conducted by the Euro NCAP.

The European safety organization, although having found Autopilot to be one of the most advanced such technologies, criticizes it for making the driver over-reliant.

The car’s Autopilot is so good at its job that it can “create the potential for over-reliance,” Euro NCAP says. That means that drivers find the Autopilot driving mode so accurate, permissive and comfortable that at times they forget the system is there to assist, not drive itself.

tesla autopilot navigate on autopilot Tesla version 9.0
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 