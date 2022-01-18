Tesla Autopilot Is Far From Reliable, Says CATARC Comparative Test

Multiple traffic safety entities worldwide continuously warn that ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) must be handled with care. They may be brilliant in some situations and a real danger in others. CATARC (China Automotive Technology and Research Centre) joined them with a comparative study that said Autopilot is far from reliable.
Unfortunately, that is not something that applies only to the Tesla software. Hozon and NIO also did poorly in the test, with NIO being the worst one. According to South China Morning Post, the EC6 performs much better when equipped with NIO Pilot, which made us wonder how the tests were performed.
It seems that CATARC tested the entry-level versions of six vehicles. The EC6 probably does not offer NIO’s ADAS in it, hence the bad results. However, if the idea was to evaluate the software, it does not make sense to test a version that does not have it. We tried to find the study on CATARC’s website to get answers from it but did not manage to retrieve it there.
South China Morning Post states that the best vehicle in CATARC’s evaluation was the Xpeng P7. It achieved 83.7 points in the overall assessment, which included auto parking, obstacle avoidance, and system-driver interaction.
The second place went to the BYD Han EV, which achieved 80 points. It was closely followed by the BMW iX3, with 79 points. The fourth place was for the Model 3 and its 70.8 points, which put it only a little above the average 67.2 points obtained by the six vehicles evaluated by CATARC.
Although the Xpeng P7 almost aced the auto parking tests and did pretty well on obstacle avoidance, none of the six vehicles managed to get good results on system-driver interaction, meaning none of them is able to warn the people behind the wheel about distracted-driving behavior.
