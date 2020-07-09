Tesla and the Fanboys Come for Popular EV YouTuber for Announcing Switch to Gas

EV

The Tesla fanboys formed like Voltron and ganged up to flag my video for removal on youtube. The video which was flagged for “inappropriate content” was about me selling my Tesla and buying a gas car instead. Ladies and gentlemen, this is what happens when you anger the hive. pic.twitter.com/6pJYeyAs9b — Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) July 1, 2020

After being cleared by YouTube My video was taken down again within 40 mins of being released. It is 100% now on purpose. Guess I can’t do anything but electric or face death. — Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) July 2, 2020

I’d like to sincerely thank everyone that has used my Tesla referral code over the last few years. My code has been terminated so by using it you won’t get credit for any Tesla related purchases. To those that have used it, I hope you are enjoying these great cars. pic.twitter.com/x5NpwOAWmS — Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) July 6, 2020

I certainly do understand Tesla’s decision to terminate my referral program. My humor and sarcasm isn’t for everyone. However I feel just a tad used as they were present during my companies open house to help sell their cars by giving rides to people. Don’t retaliate against them pic.twitter.com/eTU8Zt3YEq — Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) July 6, 2020