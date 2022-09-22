Tesla AI Team to Bring "Actually Smart" Autopark/Smart Summon Functions This Month

The idea behind the Autopark and Smart Summon functions is generous. Still, it has been more of a source of embarrassment so far. Elon Musk acknowledged they need an update to become “actually smart,” and the AI team will have until the end of the month to deliver.
The Autopark function needs ideal conditions to engage, which are rarely met in real-life situations. As it is, Autopark is not even on par with “dumb” park assist on everyday vehicles. These can park a car most of the time, albeit with a bit of assistance from the driver. In a Tesla, you need clearly marked parking spaces, so it’s just better to park the car yourself instead of trying (and failing) to convince your Tesla to do it.
Auto Summon is a nice party gig. We’ve seen some helpful use-case scenarios when it’s raining, or the parking lot is covered with water, and having the car present itself to you is nice. But it rarely works as advertised, and we’ve seen videos of the car becoming lost or trapped, or worse, hitting other vehicles on its way to the owner. It’s safe to say there’s nothing smart about this function at the moment but fret not, Tesla’s AI team is on it.
Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s Autopilot/AI team is working to improve both Autopark and Smart Summon and promised to make them “actually smart.” The team has, apparently, until the end of September to deliver results, although we’d take that with a grain of salt. Musk’s words were in reply to feature requests for the FSD Beta software, and his words were apparently meant to lower the expectations in that regard. Something like, “look, we’ll be adding this and that, but note the team has a lot on its plate” (Musk actually loves the plate reference).
Done right, the Autopark and Smart Summon functions would be incredibly useful in many situations. They would also complete the self-driving cycle, allowing the car to drive autonomously from the parking place to the parking place when the FSD comes out of beta sometime next year (as it always does). Looking forward to seeing that happening.
Auto Summon is a nice party gig. We’ve seen some helpful use-case scenarios when it’s raining, or the parking lot is covered with water, and having the car present itself to you is nice. But it rarely works as advertised, and we’ve seen videos of the car becoming lost or trapped, or worse, hitting other vehicles on its way to the owner. It’s safe to say there’s nothing smart about this function at the moment but fret not, Tesla’s AI team is on it.
Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s Autopilot/AI team is working to improve both Autopark and Smart Summon and promised to make them “actually smart.” The team has, apparently, until the end of September to deliver results, although we’d take that with a grain of salt. Musk’s words were in reply to feature requests for the FSD Beta software, and his words were apparently meant to lower the expectations in that regard. Something like, “look, we’ll be adding this and that, but note the team has a lot on its plate” (Musk actually loves the plate reference).
Done right, the Autopark and Smart Summon functions would be incredibly useful in many situations. They would also complete the self-driving cycle, allowing the car to drive autonomously from the parking place to the parking place when the FSD comes out of beta sometime next year (as it always does). Looking forward to seeing that happening.
Note, Autopilot/AI team is also working on Optimus and (actually smart) summon/autopark, which have end of month deadlines— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2022