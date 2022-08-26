"Tesla About to Hit a Small Child Mannequin" Meme Contest

A “Photoshop battle” has begun on Reddit not even 24 hours ago. Basically, it’s a thematic meme creation event. The “canvas” on which the image modifications are based on is a Tesla Model Y about to run over a child-size dummy. Over 10,000 comments were posted, among which contestants shared links to their work.
The purpose of r/photoshopbattles is for someone to post a picture of something, so other people can join in with their own photoshopped version of the initial example. Rarely is the thread not funny, but in this case, people’s imaginations have taken car meme humor to a completely different level.
The reason behind this contest is most probably to make fun of The Dawn Project founder, Dan O’Dowd. In the past, he has tried to cancel Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software on account of it being dangerous for children.
“Our new safety test of @ElonMusk’s Full Self-Driving Teslas discovered that they will indiscriminately mow down children,” O’Dowd said in a tweet. Furthermore, on their website, The Dawn Project called O’Dowd “the world’s leading expert in creating software that never fails and can’t be hacked.” Take from that what you will.
Now let’s head back to what really matters. Like the photoshopped image of the white and somewhat huge Tesla on the famous Beatles album cover, "Abbey Road." The joke is that it’s about to hit George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. To me, that’s not even the funny part. The fact that the Model Y appears to be gigantic in comparison to the Beatles makes me chuckle. Another user shares my opinion ironically saying, “I never realized how short they were.”
A hilarious one is the “Dancing Prince Charles” meme, where we see His Majesty trying to run away from the vehicle. Apparently, the immortalized moment originated in 2012, during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, when Prince Charles took part in a game called Parachute. One "Saturday Night Fever" moment later and here we are, over 10 years later having a hoot.
Another great one is straight out of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” In the movie, Harry and Ron drive or better said, fly a Ford Anglia. The same scene is replicated here, only the Ford was replaced with the Model Y.
Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t spared from falling “victim” to the Tesla’s wrath. The user named his meme “Oh Hi Mark!”, a quote from one the most beloved and horrible movies of all time, “The Room,” made by Tommy Wiseau. This movie is one, if not, the best “it’s so bad, it’s good” kind of movie. It was so popular at one point, that film company “New Line Cinema” made a biographical comedy-drama about how Tommy Wiseau wrote, directed, starred, and produced “The Room.”
Optimus, Tesla’s announced future humanoid robots replaced the mannequin in another user’s link. The resemblance between the Optimus robot and a crash test dummy is one of those things that makes you go “oh, I see,” when you get it. Who knows, maybe we'll get to see a commercial where Tesla cars are swerving left and right to avoid these very expensive androids.
Finally, what would a car meme be without Grand Theft Auto in it? C.J. from GTA: San Andreas was inserted into the picture and made to dance in a gif. The user named his work “4-LIFE”, quoting a mission inside the game called “Grove 4 Life” where you, playing as the main character, are supposed to take back an important territory from a rival gang.
I must admit that I found the creativity of most participants absolutely hilarious. My favorite has to be the one with Prince Charles. Evidently not for the sinister meaning behind it, but for how well his running position fits into the whole scenario.
