Tesla 2022.12.1 Update Brings Back One of the Most Popular Customization Options

12 Apr 2022, 18:48 UTC ·
OTA software updates usually bring joy to users and this is why Tesla owners praise the feature. But sometimes new updates come with bugs, while other times they take features away. The latest 2022.12.1 update is different though, as it reinstates a lost feature that many users loved: bottom bar customization.
In the early days, the cars you bought were yours 100% and you controlled what features you specced and those were yours to use for the life of the vehicle. Not anymore, as modern cars come with software features and over-the-air (OTA) updates that can bring new features and sometimes take away others.

The thing with modern vehicles is that the car manufacturer has complete control over what the alleged owner of the car will use. The user interface can change and some useful features can come and go, at the carmaker’s will. This might be good or not, depending on where you stand. In the case of Tesla vehicles, the option to customize the user interface was, as you expect, a popular one, especially after it was taken away with an update.

It turns out that Tesla does listen to customers’ complaints, though, and the latest OTA update brought the coveted feature back. It’s not the only thing that changes with the update, but the ability to pin the most used vehicle controls to the bottom bar is by far the most important. This comes from the fact that many useful features got hidden behind menus following a previous update.

You can now add vehicle controls such as defrost, windshield wipers, and seat heaters to the bottom bar,” reads the message on the dashboard. “Long press any app icon to enter edit mode, then drag the desired control to the bottom bar.” This is pretty much how similar features work on Apple and Android phones.

Besides Additional Bottom Bar Customization, Tesla also improved the child lock function. It is now possible to lock only one rear door (left or right) or both. Also, the Tesla app got new controls, and the owners can now enable Dog Mode and Camp Mode remotely.

