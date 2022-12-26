Terrifying Car Stunts in China Show the World's Largest Market Is Also a Skilled One

Until the 1980s, the Chinese used to move around on bicycles. Having a recent automotive industry did not prevent it from becoming the largest car market in the world. What China still has to prove is that it has talented drivers, but some folks are releasing terrifying stunts that show skills do not need tradition.
The ones that will indeed send shivers down your spine show a relatively large car reversing on the edge of cliffs. However, there is one that is also scary – at least for those concerned about not destroying their own vehicles, even if there is no life threat involved. It involves a very common situation in Europe’s narrow streets: meeting someone driving the other way.
The first video below shows how these skilled Chinese drivers solved the situation. While most people would reverse their cars in search of a larger section of the road where another vehicle could also pass, these guys just squeezed themselves into whatever was available.
Both of them drive a Wuling MPV (we need to find out which model it is). The white one backs up until he is so close to the guardrail that a hair would feel uncomfortable there. Although that alone is already impressive, what follows will catch viewers' attention even more.
The blue Wuling reverses and climbs over a concrete traffic barrier. First, he puts the front right wheel there, but the rear right wheel follows a bit later. The concrete wall gets higher as the blue Wuling approaches the white MPV. It does not touch the parked vehicle just for a few centimeters.
After they show that the road narrowness is no obstacle to their skills, there is still something left for the blue Wuling MPV driver to demonstrate: how to get all four wheels of his car back on the road without damaging it. The recipe for that is apparently simple: he just gets the rear right wheel off the concrete barrier first and makes the front right wheel touch the obstacle with its thread all the way down. That prevents the bumper or any body part from hitting the block.
As for the U-turns in impossibly narrow roads close to cliffs, we have the blue Wuling MPV as the star – with the same license plate – in the following video. The trick is knowing precisely where the edge of the road is and having incredible control of the car. Any mistake there will bring dire consequences.
The Wuling even drops one wheel entirely off the road. Speeding up the video is necessary: it is tense to repeatedly observe the rear wheels threatening to fall from the road. The driver moves very little every time he maneuvers the vehicle. Eventually, the U-turn is complete. Hopefully, these guys are making good money presenting these stunts: that’s the only reason we can think of for anyone to take such risks.
