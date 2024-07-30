Terraglide Is a Presidential Chair With Wheels and an Electric Kick: Will It Replace Cars?

I love to indulge in funky urban machines, and this time around, I've stumbled across a machine that could very well be the future of urban mobility. Hold on to your helmets for this one, folks.
Ladies and gents, and lovers of anything with wheels, be they two, four, or three, like this here Terraglide. What is the Terraglide? It's an electric trike that's been brewing for over a decade now. While it's been slow work, the results are something quite extraordinary, not to mention that it stands a very real chance of replacing our vehicles for inner-city travel.
To get an idea of just how slow production has been on the Terraglide, this crew has been around since 2013, didn't unveil a prototype until 2017, and didn't enter production until 2020. But, according to the manufacturer's website, by 2021, they had sold their first 1,000 units. Strange how we hadn't heard a darned thing about this crew. Now, that's a fly-under-the-radar crew.
Nonetheless, there's enough information to give us a clear idea of what we can expect from the Terraglide and all that begins with nothing more than the frame we see. While the manufacturer doesn't mention what sort of material is used to bring this puppy to light, it is set up in a classic trike layout, with two front wheels and one at the rear. Since riders are leaning back and pedaling with feet out in front, like on a recumbent bike, the pedals will be found right in front of the cockpit but behind the front wheels.
On top of that frame, Terraglide then presents all that rather neat bodywork we see. At the front, two-wheel covers give the front end a smooth and wholesome look, and once we factor in the trunk space between those two wheels, we begin to understand that this one's ready to carry your cargo, be it groceries, a gym bag, or some work documents. From what I can see, these components are built from composite materials.
For the rest of our introduction to this modern EV, let's pretend we're in the driver's seat and getting fire up this three-wheeling beast. Once you do, a console found at your right armrest gives you a clear display to keep your eyes on diagnostics, and at its base, joystick steering for your contraption. On the opposite armrest, another joystick is spotted, but this one's for throttle. Easy enough, if you ask me.
Bringing even more ease of use to your experience, the Terraglide is equipped with things like another storage compartment for your smart device and side mirrors to ensure everyone is safe. Taillights and headlights complete the experience, but we don't see anything about suspension, if there is any.
The ultimate question is: does the Terraglide have what it takes to replace cars? Probably not, but for some activities, it surely can. It's just a matter of how much one of these modern EVs will run us. Again, Terraglide is silent on this information, so you'll have to get in touch with them if you want to get your hands on what you see here. Just be warned, the moment you start riding around the neighborhood in this thing, you are sure to start attracting some serious stares and questions.
The real question is, what have they created? Well, this is where I ran into some trouble; the manufacturer's website makes very little mention of the tech that goes into the Terraglide, how it's powered, or even how far you can ride on a full charge. They do mention something about solar power, but I've yet to locate the solar panels on this vehicle. Heck, the only source of information we have is the video below, which, mind you, isn't even uploaded to YouTube by Terraglide themselves; I found it on a channel called AJProTech.
As we head toward the rear, the Terraglide presents itself with that bucket-seat construction. Be sure to really take in this component, as it'll really give you a solid idea of what the ride may be like. Some might think it's a bit overkill, but just think about how comfortable the whole thing must be. After all, it's your own presidential chair with wheels. Maybe a top-of-the-line simulator seat, padding, and everything.
As for the all-important features like battery power, motor output, and range, the manufacturer states nothing on their website or in the video below. All we can tell is that this puppy is powered by a rear hub-mounted motor; that's it. We don't even know where the battery array is hidden. I'm going to take a wild guess and say it's somewhere in that seat or possibly the front luggage storage. I'm just putting my thoughts out there, so feel free to do the same in the comment section below.
