Terrae Novae Plan Shows How Important Europe Is for America's Space Expansion Strategy

Over the last weekend we had a look at something called the Argonaut. Taking its name after the sailors from Greek mythology, Argonaut is a lunar lander meant to be used as a supply truck for future missions to the Moon. It's also part of a larger space exploration strategy the Europeans have in place as a means for them to become more relevant in the glorious decades ahead. And the strategy in question is called Terrae Novae.

11 photos Photo: ESA