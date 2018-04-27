Terra High Power Charger to Juice Up EVs in Just Eight Minutes

Although there are several carmakers promising fast charging capabilities for their electric cars, there’s really not that many fast charging stations to go around. When they do become more commonplace, the real electric car revolution will likely begin.
Most charging solutions provider target technologies that would allow at most 150 kW of power to be sent to the car’s battery. In Europe, however, the bar was set a bit higher by Swedish-Swiss company ABB.
At the beginning of the week at Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest trade fairs, the company introduced the Terra High Power charger, a 350 kilowatts monster that is capable of providing electric cars with 125 miles (200 km) of power in just eight minutes. Not as fast as the time required to refuel an ICE engine, but significantly faster than current electric car chargers.
The Terra, supposedly the world’s first certified cooled-cable 350 kilowatts DC fast charger, is intended for highway rest stops and petrol stations and will be able to recharge both 400 V and 800 V cars at full power.
When the charger is deployed on the world’s roads, it will come in pairs that will allow two EVS to be charged at full power simultaneously. Over time, as EVs become more commonplace and the need for additional chargers increases, the Terra locations can be expanded through the addition of other power cabinets and charge posts.
“We are committed to supporting the expansion of electric vehicle charging systems across the globe to drive cleaner environments,” said Frank Muehlon, head of ABB electric vehicles charging.
“Creating innovative state-of-the-art and energy efficient solutions which are scalable to expand and flex with our customers’ needs is at the heart of ABB’s philosophy.”
ABB is the supplier of choice for Electrify America, which recently announced an expansion of its charging stations to Walmart locations across 34 states in the U.S. The chargers to be deployed include the Terra High Power.
At the beginning of the week at Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest trade fairs, the company introduced the Terra High Power charger, a 350 kilowatts monster that is capable of providing electric cars with 125 miles (200 km) of power in just eight minutes. Not as fast as the time required to refuel an ICE engine, but significantly faster than current electric car chargers.
The Terra, supposedly the world’s first certified cooled-cable 350 kilowatts DC fast charger, is intended for highway rest stops and petrol stations and will be able to recharge both 400 V and 800 V cars at full power.
When the charger is deployed on the world’s roads, it will come in pairs that will allow two EVS to be charged at full power simultaneously. Over time, as EVs become more commonplace and the need for additional chargers increases, the Terra locations can be expanded through the addition of other power cabinets and charge posts.
“We are committed to supporting the expansion of electric vehicle charging systems across the globe to drive cleaner environments,” said Frank Muehlon, head of ABB electric vehicles charging.
“Creating innovative state-of-the-art and energy efficient solutions which are scalable to expand and flex with our customers’ needs is at the heart of ABB’s philosophy.”
ABB is the supplier of choice for Electrify America, which recently announced an expansion of its charging stations to Walmart locations across 34 states in the U.S. The chargers to be deployed include the Terra High Power.