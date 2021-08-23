Terminator Tape Draws Satellites Back to Earth Faster to Their Fiery Doom

5 UK’s New Space Command to Advance the Defense’s Strategic Space Capabilities

Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing company, has successfully demonstrated the ability to safely and quickly de-orbit a satellite by using its Terminator Tape Deorbit Module, a lightweight solution for end-of-mission disposal of satellites that helps ensure the long-term sustainability of space operations. 6 photos



It has been theorized that if the risk of colliding with an object grows too high, Earth orbit may actually become inaccessible. Millennium Space Systems has come up with a solution for the inactive satellites that circle our planet by drawing them back to Earth much faster.



In order to demonstrate its technology, the business built and qualified a spacecraft dubbed DragRacer. The



It carried two identical



The Terminator Tape works by adding a new surface area that interacts with the Earth's atmosphere to create drag, which causes satellites to return to Earth faster. When a retired satellite is about to de-orbit, the tape is deployed with a simple mechanism. It's also light, thus it has little impact on the satellite's primary mission.



"With drag tape, we significantly reduce the time it remains space debris, and it's one less piece of debris to track.", said Patrick Kelly, Ph.D., Dragracer program manager at Millennium Space Systems.

