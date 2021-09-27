Ten-Hut! Private Jeep, Where’s Your Uniform? Drop and Give Me 50!

More on this:

1 1957 Chevy Tri-Five Drags Big Block 1948 Willys Jeepster Daily Driver, Someone Gets Smoked

2 Look Away, Unless You Want To See a Man Hand-Paint a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

3 1933 Willys Gasser Is Plum Crazy with a Hemi Twist, Costs Porsche 911 GT3 Money

4 This Cute 1950 Willys Jeepster Is Proof That Crossovers Are Older Than We Think

5 This Custom 1941 Willys Americar Is a Classic to Be Proud of on Independence Day