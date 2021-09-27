Ten-Hut! Private Jeep, Where’s Your Uniform? Drop and Give Me 50!

Company, we have a new recruit, and it has been improperly touched by the hipster fairy. It looks moody, so go easy on it, maybe it will come around.
Despite wearing capri pants (go look it up if you don’t know what it means) and sandals, this Willys Jeep is actually a war veteran, though somehow it lost its identity along the way, and it’s nowhere to be found.
The paint doesn’t look half bad, but it’s one of the few things that belong there, because the oversized concave wheels hugged by the street tires, aftermarket headlamps with what appear to be integrated DRLs, new seats, and steering wheel don’t do justice to what is a very cool ride in essence.
It has a spare alloy attached to the rear too, though no rubber around it. Moreover, the decals read ‘WW II 1953’, so it needs a quick history lesson, because World War II actually ended in 1945, after six years. There’s a very small chance that it’s a reference to the Korean War, which indeed ended in 1953, but we highly doubt it.
Anyway, we’re not here to express our opinion on the topic, even though that’s what we did so far, but to report on it, starting with the only thing we know about it: that it has earned a spot in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, sparking a few hilarious comments.
Someone compared it to the wheel options in GTA V, whereas another said that it looks like a lawnmower, and we cannot argue with them. We can, however, choose to disagree with a couple of Redditers who said that this is one cool ride. They should have their petrolhead licenses revoked for saying that, but hey, it’s a free world, apparently, for the most part, and everyone’s entitled to their opinion, as long as it doesn’t offend (much).
The paint doesn’t look half bad, but it’s one of the few things that belong there, because the oversized concave wheels hugged by the street tires, aftermarket headlamps with what appear to be integrated DRLs, new seats, and steering wheel don’t do justice to what is a very cool ride in essence.
It has a spare alloy attached to the rear too, though no rubber around it. Moreover, the decals read ‘WW II 1953’, so it needs a quick history lesson, because World War II actually ended in 1945, after six years. There’s a very small chance that it’s a reference to the Korean War, which indeed ended in 1953, but we highly doubt it.
Anyway, we’re not here to express our opinion on the topic, even though that’s what we did so far, but to report on it, starting with the only thing we know about it: that it has earned a spot in Reddit’s ‘ugly’ car mods thread, sparking a few hilarious comments.
Someone compared it to the wheel options in GTA V, whereas another said that it looks like a lawnmower, and we cannot argue with them. We can, however, choose to disagree with a couple of Redditers who said that this is one cool ride. They should have their petrolhead licenses revoked for saying that, but hey, it’s a free world, apparently, for the most part, and everyone’s entitled to their opinion, as long as it doesn’t offend (much).