Ten Ford Pickup Trucks Were Stolen From the Factory, Thieves Ran Out of Gas

Ten Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks were stolen right from the factory, shortly after they had rolled off the production line. Thieves, however, ran out of fuel and were caught at a gas station.
The vehicles disappeared from Ford's plant in Woodhaven, Michigan, last Wednesday, at around 2 in the morning. They were sitting in a storage location on the factory premises at the time of the theft. All vehicles had the keys on board, so the thieves had the easiest mission possible.
However, Flat Rock police are investigating how the suspects managed to go inside the storage lot. The officers found a Kia abandoned south of where the suspects drove through the security fence, so that might have been one of the vehicles they arrived at the scene with.
The Kia had also been stolen. It had a rear right window broken, and the igniton punched. However, none of the employees whom the police talked to was able to provide any information.
One of the vehicles, with the price sticker still on the side window, was found on I-75 at North Line Road in Southgate. The perpetrators had abandoned it there after it ran out of gas. Another stolen F-150 Raptor was found a few miles away on I-75 near Gibraltar Road.
Four more Raptors were discovered at a gas station in Harper Woods, 36 miles north of Woodhaven where they left. All four drivers are now in police custody. They had reportedly stopped for gas before, but apparently, they did not expect the Raptors to be that thirsty.
However, if thieves who do not know much about vehicles were able to break into the factory premises and drive off with ten Raptors, it is obvious that Ford needs to improve security.
Thieves reportedly drove right through a cyclone fence to get to Vreeland Road. Once they got there, they made their way to the freeway, Chief Scott Fraczek from the Woodhaven police explained in a conversation with WJBK.
Fraczek explained that the theft might have consequences for all Woodhaven residents, who might end up paying higher insurance rates for their personal cars. The insurance rates are based, among many other factors, also on the number of cars stolen in the area.
The Ford F-150 Raptor starts at $78,440, but can easily go well above the $100,000 mark. Police estimated each of them at $100,000, which means that the suspects drove off with one million worth of pickup trucks. The estimated price indicates that all of them were powered by the 5.2-liter supercharged V8, which is capable of pumping out 720 horsepower.
But well, that is what happens when you go stealing vehicles but know nothing about them just like the driver who stole a Chevy Corvette convertible earlier this year but had no idea how to put the top up.
So, he ended up driving in freezing temperatures, braving the cold and all the attention he got on the night of the theft.
This is what happens when thieves have no idea what they are stealingThey say "Drive it like you stole it," but they don't mention putting in enough gas to get you to your destination. Probably those thieves should have gone for the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost engine with 450 horsepower. That does not take up so much gas, so they might have reached their destination.
