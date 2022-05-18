Tekever Brings Its Long-Endurance Drones to the Maritime Sector, Teams Up With Scorpio

Commercial shipping can benefit a great deal from drone technologies, which can help make operations safer, more efficient, and greener. One of the companies that strive to bring its UAS (unmanned aerial systems) to the maritime sector is drone developer Tekever.
Tekever is based in Europe and specializes in drone-based surveillance-as-a-service solutions aimed to make oceans safer and tackle maritime challenges such as piracy, drugs and human trafficking, migrant smuggling, illegal fishing, or pollution. The company launched its services in 2018 and since then, it’s continuously worked on its global expansion.
To that end, Tekever recently announced a new partnership with Scorpio, a giant shipping company that also manages vessels for third parties. Scorpio was an investor in Tekever’s latest €20 million round, money that it plans to use to accelerate its growth. Driven by the same principles, environmental, and security concerns, the two teamed up to develop together space and drone-based services that can help improve the commercial shipping and offshore wind industries. These are both largely untapped markets when it comes to using fixed-wing drones, near-space communications, and VTOL solutions.
Tekever’s drones are built around an AI (artificial intelligence)-centric platform and they can provide users with real-time data and advanced analytics. Its UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) are capable of flying up to 20 hours continuously and they can carry various payloads, including cameras, radars, cellphone detectors, and other sensors.
The latest drone model released by Tekever is an upgraded version of its AR3, which was launched at this year’s AUVSI Xponential event in Orlando, which took place at the end of April. The new AR3 system is a modular platform designed for wide-area surveillance missions, being able to cover over 20,000 sq nautical miles per mission. It has a payload capacity of 8.8 lb (4 kg), a cruise speed of 52.8 mph (85 kph), and an endurance of 16 hours.
Tekever claims its new and improved AR3 is the most flexible UAS in the market and the smallest to boast “a high performance, dual side looking Synthetic Aperture Radar”.
To that end, Tekever recently announced a new partnership with Scorpio, a giant shipping company that also manages vessels for third parties. Scorpio was an investor in Tekever’s latest €20 million round, money that it plans to use to accelerate its growth. Driven by the same principles, environmental, and security concerns, the two teamed up to develop together space and drone-based services that can help improve the commercial shipping and offshore wind industries. These are both largely untapped markets when it comes to using fixed-wing drones, near-space communications, and VTOL solutions.
Tekever’s drones are built around an AI (artificial intelligence)-centric platform and they can provide users with real-time data and advanced analytics. Its UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) are capable of flying up to 20 hours continuously and they can carry various payloads, including cameras, radars, cellphone detectors, and other sensors.
The latest drone model released by Tekever is an upgraded version of its AR3, which was launched at this year’s AUVSI Xponential event in Orlando, which took place at the end of April. The new AR3 system is a modular platform designed for wide-area surveillance missions, being able to cover over 20,000 sq nautical miles per mission. It has a payload capacity of 8.8 lb (4 kg), a cruise speed of 52.8 mph (85 kph), and an endurance of 16 hours.
Tekever claims its new and improved AR3 is the most flexible UAS in the market and the smallest to boast “a high performance, dual side looking Synthetic Aperture Radar”.