Tekashi 6ix9ine's Custom Bentley and Lambo Sold Off at IRS Auction

In keeping with the old saying of "if it rains, it pours," rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking at even more troubled waters ahead. Two of his most prized rides, which the IRS seized from his Florida mansion earlier this year, were sold at a state auction.
Tekashi 6ix9ine, or Tekashi69, 6ix9ine, Tekashi, and Daniel Hernandez, is perhaps one of the most colorful (pun intended) and controversial figures on the rap scene right now. Currently exiled in the Dominican Republican where he's awaiting sentencing on assault charges, he's been in all manners of legal trouble imaginable, to use an euphemism to describe his incredibly long rapsheet at just 27.
In April this year, his home in Lake Worth, FL was raided by the IRS as part of an investigation on "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes," and the feds walked off with computers and luxury assets, including several cars.
Noticeable among these were two rides that Tekashi had long shown a preference for, both customized to suit his very distinctive brand image: a blue Lamborghini Urus and a green Bentley Continental GT Speed.
The 2019 Lamborghini Urus was offered with 49,294 miles (79,331 km) on the clock and a blue wrap with colorful paint splatters. This is the theme that runs through the entire fleet of Tekashi's private cars: a colorful wrap made even more colorful with real paint splatters applied to it. The Urus came with a rather mundane black leather interior and eventually changed hands for $175,043.
The other car was a 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed, which the rapper had customized by TPT Foreigns in early 2023 to fit in with the rest. This meant a neon green wrap with the same kind of colorful paint splatters throughout and a bright red interior.
Even with his legal troubles piling away, Tekashi remained active on social media until recently, still boasting about his fleet of cars and (most likely chartered) private jet and his fondness for traveling with cases loaded with cash and diamond jewelry. Since the April raid, he's stopped doing that, so we have no indication as to how he might feel to have the IRS seize and sell his cars at auction. But it can't be one of those fuzzy, heartwarming feelings, we reckon.
In April this year, his home in Lake Worth, FL was raided by the IRS as part of an investigation on "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes," and the feds walked off with computers and luxury assets, including several cars.
Noticeable among these were two rides that Tekashi had long shown a preference for, both customized to suit his very distinctive brand image: a blue Lamborghini Urus and a green Bentley Continental GT Speed.
On July 8, both vehicles went on auction with the IRS' GSA Auctions, with the hammer dropping on July 23. Both rides were offered with a surprisingly low starting price of $20,000 but with a reserve, and they sold for a fraction of their value – and for comparative peanuts if you consider the fact that they came with eye-catching celebrity pedigree. To go with the eye catching exterior styling, of course.
The 2019 Lamborghini Urus was offered with 49,294 miles (79,331 km) on the clock and a blue wrap with colorful paint splatters. This is the theme that runs through the entire fleet of Tekashi's private cars: a colorful wrap made even more colorful with real paint splatters applied to it. The Urus came with a rather mundane black leather interior and eventually changed hands for $175,043.
The other car was a 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed, which the rapper had customized by TPT Foreigns in early 2023 to fit in with the rest. This meant a neon green wrap with the same kind of colorful paint splatters throughout and a bright red interior.
This one sold for even less money, with the hammer dropping at $85,500 even though it had less miles on the odo, 38,803 (62,447 km) in total. That's because it also came with damage to both front windows, the windshield, and the convertible top, from when Tekashi's girlfriend took a 2 by 4 piece of wood to the car in a domestic dispute that was well documented on social media at the time.
Even with his legal troubles piling away, Tekashi remained active on social media until recently, still boasting about his fleet of cars and (most likely chartered) private jet and his fondness for traveling with cases loaded with cash and diamond jewelry. Since the April raid, he's stopped doing that, so we have no indication as to how he might feel to have the IRS seize and sell his cars at auction. But it can't be one of those fuzzy, heartwarming feelings, we reckon.