Teen Who Drove Old Truck Through Texas Tornado Getting Brand-New Truck From Chevy

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” wrote the Biggest of the Big Three in Detroit on social media. "To help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Due to the quick action of the team at Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, the new truck will be presented to Riley and his family on Saturday, March 26th, at the dealer.”Considering that we’re dealing with a $40,000-plus rig, that’s very thoughtful of the Golden Bowtie. And for all of its wrongs, GM further deserves a standing ovation for its donation to the non-profit organization.