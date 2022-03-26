Teen Who Drove Old Truck Through Texas Tornado Getting Brand-New Truck From Chevy

There’s no denying that many of us have experienced crazy stuff behind the wheel. But on the other hand, few have driven through a tornado and lived to tell the tale. 16-year-old Riley Leon is one such individual, a proper badass who was tossed around in his old truck on Monday.
The red-painted Silverado was knocked on the side, down a road in Elgin. The incredible speed of the wind spun the pickup truck around, then righted it back on four wheels. Riley, who was on his way home from a job interview, was able to drive away like a total boss. According to local media, the young man did get the job at a Whataburger restaurant in Manor, Texas.
Diagnosed with back fractures on Thursday, Riley will be under the doctor’s close supervision before he’ll be able to earn his first paycheck from Whataburger. Bianca Jaimes, a school nurse at IDEA Rundberg, subsequently opened a GoFundMe for the 16-year-old teen. At press time, it shows that $38,425 have been raised from more than 1,100 very kind people.
The latest development comes from General Motors, which is donating a brand-new Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition finished in Cherry Red.
“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” wrote the Biggest of the Big Three in Detroit on social media. "To help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Due to the quick action of the team at Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, the new truck will be presented to Riley and his family on Saturday, March 26th, at the dealer.”
Considering that we’re dealing with a $40,000-plus rig, that’s very thoughtful of the Golden Bowtie. And for all of its wrongs, GM further deserves a standing ovation for its donation to the non-profit organization.
Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022