Tedward Drives the Charmingly Ugly 2006 Scion xB, Calls it an Extinct Milk Truck

Can you believe it has been five years already since Toyota closed the doors on their Scion brand? They launched the company in 2003, and they managed to sell more than one million cars in 13 years, 50% of which were purchased by people under the age of 35, something they were aiming at all along.
Even though the xB is not the prettiest car out on the market, I still felt an urge to see Tedward's review of the boxy little thing, as I've always felt there was more to it than meets the eye. As this was aimed at a younger audience, the price had to be as low as possible, and the xB retailed for around $14,000 back in the day. These days you could buy the same car for as low as $4,000.
As the reviewer points out: "The xB was Scion's attempt of selling Toyotas to Gen Y, which are now called millennials, but that generation didn't have much money, nor were they interested in Toyota's offering at the time." The car he is reviewing here has been driven for almost 200,000 miles (321,800 km), and it does look pretty beat up.
He further notes his mistrust regarding Toyota's plan by adding that: "I'll never understand why they thought that the youth was going to go and jump on this style, it is charmingly ugly!". Before jumping behind the wheel, he pops the hood and we get to see the 1.5-liter engine that was rated for 108 horsepower and 105 lb-ft (142 Nm) of torque, which is what you'd expect out of a car that's perfect for beginner drivers.
The seating position is somewhat reminiscent of a larger Toyota, and you'd tend to think of today's crossovers when looking at it. As he gets behind the wheel, he seems eager to see what the xB is all about, especially because Scion reportedly sold around 65,000 of these back in 2006 alone.
As soon as he starts driving he praises the car for how quiet it is: "When you set off the first thing you notice is that it's well insulated, it's a fairly enjoyable drive". As soon as the engine has come up to temperature, he gives it a bit of gas, but unsurprisingly this thing is by no means fast.
But, considering this only weighs around 2,500 lbs (1,133 kg), it shouldn't be all that terrible and he does note that: "This is a momentum car... I'm so surprised how agile and enjoyable it is to drive". He once again mentions the strange seating position, even referring to it as slightly uncomfortable, but at least it does take away the tiny car feeling of the whole thing.
And, if you were started to think about getting one for a daily driver, Tedward kindly reminds us that the side impact safety rating of this car isn't all that good, noting that "You don't want to get hit on the side, you will get injured". That's not the most comforting thought I've heard today, not by a mile.
With all the downsides, the xB still seems like an appealing choice if you're on a tight budget, and looking for a reliable car to take you here and there. Tedward also comes to the same conclusion as he ends by saying: "This is actually a pretty sweet little car for the money, and it's still alive and kicking today, and it's fun to drive!"
