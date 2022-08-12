Technology Has Reached a Point Where You Can Own an E-Bike Like the Compact for Just $500

Well, I'll just hop right into it, folks, and point out that Hyper Bike Inc., the minds behind this EV, is selling this trinket for $500 (€490 at current exchange rates) through Walmart. Yes, we'll be exploring a super cheap EV that has been designed to be the perfect urban companion, in the process, boasting eco-friendly goodness.
Folks, Hyper is a manufacturer that has been on the market since 1990 when BMX Pro Clay Goldsmid decided to support the growing BMX trend and ultimately offer the public two-wheelers that are designed with fun and ability in mind, not to mention budget-friendly. As for the E-Ride Compact, you already know the price, so let's see what else it can do.
One thing you need to understand about bicycles is that they're designed for a particular setting and terrain. With that in mind, you clearly shouldn't be attempting, and singletracks or trails with this bike, nor should you even venture off the asphalt. So why any interest if it's this limited?
The small wheels aren't all that tiny either. Just as its name implies, this bike is compact, and in an urban setting, with small cramped streets and sidewalks, the lowered frame, high-rise steering column, and even the small wheels should help you easily make your way through traffic or weave through pedestrians. It's also able to support up to 231 pounds (105 kilograms) of total weight.
Because of its placement in an urban setting that is cramped, Hyper also decided to limit the speed to no more than 15.5 mph (25 kph). Sure, it's not the 20 mph (32 kph) that we may be used to, but it should still be more than enough to help you get moving and do it safely. Speaking of moving around, the max range this bugger can crank out is a mere 15 miles (24 kilometers). After all, how much did you think you'd be getting for just 500 big ones? I wasn't able to make out if the battery is a removable one, but 15 miles should do just fine for riding to the store, to work, or around the neighborhood during sunset.
Did I mention that all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the ride (electronic throttle)? Once you make it home from your daily travels, you'll need to recharge the bugger for up to four hours for a full battery.
Sure, it sounds basic, and it just may be, but for the price that you're being asked to pay, and the laidback fun you'll unlock with that cash, it comes across as an urban EV to consider for your future purchases. Even if it gives out on you in a couple of years, would you feel bad about it, knowing it's served its purpose?
