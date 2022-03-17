Techart Has Carbon Fiber Goodies for the 911 GT3, Forged Alloy Wheels Also Available

Techart, the German specialists in Porsche tuning, have presented their latest packages for some of the Zuffenhausen brand's creations. We are referring to a new carbon fiber kit designed for the 911 GT3, as well as a new kind of forged wheel option, which is designed for the 911 Carrera GTS.
Before we get to the wheels, let us focus on what is the carbon fiber package, and what kind of things does it bring to the range. Techart has developed a set of front fenders that are 15 millimeters wider than stock, and they also include wheel arch louvers, as well as a carbon aero lid.
The front of the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring gets a front bumper with a prominent spoiler, larger air inlets, and other small modifications. Let us not forget the sports side mirrors, the side skirts, as well as the lower rear apron.
All the elements in question are made from carbon fiber by the specialists of Techart, and they involve replacing standard components. Yes, the weave of the carbon fiber is visible, so you get cool-looking elements in the mix.
Owners of the Porsche 911 GT3 can swap out the factory rear wing with one made out of carbon fiber, which also includes a new shape for the wing end plates, as well as a carbon fiber intake panel on the trunk lid.
Each element is freely configurable, which means that customers can order matte or high gloss finish for the carbon fiber elements, or just get them painted in a color.
There is also the possibility of ordering forged carbon fiber parts, as well as fitting three-dimensionally cast acrylic glass lettering. This part should not be a surprise, as you can order pretty much anything these days, especially for high-end cars, so that's that.
When the interior is concerned, those who want a personalized experience can opt for both Alcántara or carbon fiber trim parts for various elements, which range from a sports steering wheel to various interior details. As usual, it is up to the customer to select what is right for their vehicle.
Regarding wheels, Techart has unveiled the new Formula VII forged alloy wheel with a central locking system. It is meant for the 911 GT3, but it also fits the 911 Carrera GTS.
It is described as a lightweight wheel, which should mean it is lighter than stock, without specifying its weight. We do know that it comes in a dedicated size for the GT3, as well as the Carrera GTS, with the latter having the same diameter, but the wheels for the Carrera GTS are thinner by half an inch.
Pricing information has not been revealed, but that will come at a later date, as all the described elements will be available starting this summer.
