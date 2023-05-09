TechArt GTstreet R Is What Every Porsche 911 Turbo S Should Be

Different variations of the 992 generation Porsche 911 allow us to refer to the model as a sports car or a supercar, depending on how much power it has. And the 911 Turbo S certainly falls into the more exotic part of the naming scheme.
Mind you, it may not be as punchy as some of its rivals from other marques, as the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six develops only 640 horsepower (649 ps/477 kW) at 6,750 rpm. The torque is rated at 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), and it is available between 2,500 and 4,000 rpm. Nevertheless, when ordered with the Sport Chrono Package, the clever engineering that went into it allows it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds. Fit it with summer tires, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 205 mph (330 kph).
The neck-snapping performance would be enough for any petrolhead, but not everyone agrees. TechArt indeed doesn't, or they wouldn't have released the GTstreet R. You're looking at an absolute monster, which has 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) to play with. Thanks to the extensive work that went into it, the GTstreet R is one-tenth of a second quicker than the stock one to sixty-two miles an hour, the tuner claims. Top speed now stands at over 217 mph (350 kph).
In addition to the power boost, TechArt's GTstreet R take on the Porsche 911 Turbo S also consist of an aerodynamic package. It features front, sides, and rear upgrades, including fender flares, a chin spoiler, a diffuser, and a bigger wing. These parts further contribute to the car's more unique nature, alongside the sports exhaust system and the new forged alloys. A mix of Alcantara, leather, and heritage fabrics decorates the cockpit of this ultra-fast vehicle, joined by the usual carbon fiber trim to differentiate it even more from the stock model.
Production of the GTstreet R is capped at 87 copies, and the last one ever made was recently celebrated in India, at a special event hosted by TechArt's local branch, in the presence of customers and the media. Car number 87 of 87 sports a striking Python Green finish, with a few yellow accents and a forged carbon look for specific add-ons. It hosts the GTstreet R logos on the outside, and the new front hood is bedecked by its build number. TechArt detailed additional features of this very special tuned supercar in the images released by them and shared in our image gallery. We'd recommend checking them out, as some are worthy of becoming wallpapers. So, would you prefer this tuned 911 Turbo S instead of the stock one? Drop a line in the comments area and let us know.
