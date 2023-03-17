TechArt GTstreet R Flyweight Is Not Just Another 800-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S

It is, indeed, the latest “ultimate (and) uncompromising” special edition, limited to just 19 units, based on the 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S from the German tuner. But it is also a little more as there’s a particular meaning behind the ‘Flyweight’ moniker.
Founded in 1987, TECHART Automobildesign GmbH is an (in)famous German automobile tuner specializing in contemporary Porsches that is stylized as TechArt to make it unmistakable. Headquartered in Leonberg, Germany, they have an American division located in Largo, Florida, and love giving their 911-based creations fancy names such as Magnum or GTstreet R. But they also do not refrain from working on all other Porsche models because they want to be seen as a truly “international premium brand for the individual personalization” of every vehicle series created in Stuttgart.
Recently, they promised a very special world premiere, just in time for the Bangkok International Motor Show, which kicks off later this month. But, as a way to catch the spotlight all on its own, the tuner has already lifted the veil off its latest custom creation, the TechArt GTstreet R Flyweight limited edition. And we need to get used to the ‘Flyweight’ moniker from now on as this is also the call sign for the company’s new program/sub-brand “for performance-oriented individualization.”
Logically, this means the bespoke-produced supercar is as lightweight as possible, while the new Flyweight performance division has also prepared a set of “comprehensive upgrades for Porsche owners who want to master the racetrack.” By the way, this is also the only way to gain access to a GTstreet R model as all the other 87 representatives of the ‘normal’ series have been sold out, already.
The fresh 19 units based on the mighty 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S pack great features such as enhanced carbon fiber aerodynamics, a polycarbonate rear window with signature Flyweight design, a handcrafted interior, trademarked TechArt Recaro Podium CF performance seats (just 4.9 kgs/10.8 lbs. each!), 3D-printed OECHSLER seat pads, and the TechArt Flyweight Clubsport package. The latter consists of a roll bar, a six-point racing harness with FIA homologation, plus a hand-held fire extinguisher.
Additionally, there are no more rear seats, carbon inserts for the rear shelf, and even “lightweight carpets” to intensify the driving experience. This, by the way, should be pretty bonkers because of the custom-finished steering wheel, a total weight saving of around 60 kg (132 pounds), and the standard design for use with HANS (head-and-neck support) devices. Last, but certainly not least, there is also the Powerkit TA092/T2.1, which gives the car 800 ponies and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft), as well as the ability to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.5s, and top out at more than 217 mph (350 kph).
