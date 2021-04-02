Tech Giants Join Forces to Block Hackers From Breaking Into Cars

The smarter cars are becoming, the more exposed they are to cyberattacks, and it’s probably just a matter of time until more malicious actors start targeting vehicles in an attempt to wreak havoc on public roads.
Because this is obviously something extremely dangerous and the risk of breaches is increasing, security vendor McAfee and Panasonic have joined forces for the creation of a so-called Vehicle Security operation Center, or Vehicle SOC, whose purpose is to provide the industry with a comprehensive solution to protect connected vehicles against cyberattacks.
In other words, the duo wants to build a full security offering whose purpose would be not only to monitor connected vehicles but also to offer accurate detection and early response to attacks.
Panasonic already has such security operation centers in place since 2016, though they’ve been specifically used to protect systems and networks related to factory equipment.
But in an attempt to expand to the automotive industry, Panasonic has come up with what is being called an Automotive Intrusion Detection System, which monitors a vehicle, and whenever a cyberattack is detected, it automatically sends data and logs to the SOC.
This is where McAfee comes into play, as its security know-how would help look into cyberattacks and block them in a timely manner.
“McAfee supports world-class SOCs and Managed Security Services (MSSs), and has the know-how cultivated by building and operationally supporting numerous SOCs. The Company will bring these together and start building vehicle SOCs to monitor cyber-attacks that may be conducted against vehicles around the world,” the company explains in a press release, also embedded below.
The investments in connected cars and autonomous vehicles are skyrocketing these days, with tech giants themselves also getting ready to step into the automotive industry. Chinese phone company Xiaomi has already confirmed an electric vehicle project, while rival Apple is expected to announce an autonomous EV currently referred to as the Apple Car in 2024 or 2025.
In other words, the duo wants to build a full security offering whose purpose would be not only to monitor connected vehicles but also to offer accurate detection and early response to attacks.
Panasonic already has such security operation centers in place since 2016, though they’ve been specifically used to protect systems and networks related to factory equipment.
But in an attempt to expand to the automotive industry, Panasonic has come up with what is being called an Automotive Intrusion Detection System, which monitors a vehicle, and whenever a cyberattack is detected, it automatically sends data and logs to the SOC.
This is where McAfee comes into play, as its security know-how would help look into cyberattacks and block them in a timely manner.
“McAfee supports world-class SOCs and Managed Security Services (MSSs), and has the know-how cultivated by building and operationally supporting numerous SOCs. The Company will bring these together and start building vehicle SOCs to monitor cyber-attacks that may be conducted against vehicles around the world,” the company explains in a press release, also embedded below.
The investments in connected cars and autonomous vehicles are skyrocketing these days, with tech giants themselves also getting ready to step into the automotive industry. Chinese phone company Xiaomi has already confirmed an electric vehicle project, while rival Apple is expected to announce an autonomous EV currently referred to as the Apple Car in 2024 or 2025.