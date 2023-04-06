Tech Giant Criticizes Carmakers for Outdated Management

Chinese tech behemoth Huawei says the outdated management of carmakers is often a roadblock to the development of more advanced models, especially from a technological perspective.
Yu Chengdong, who is currently the CEO of Huawei’s Smart Car Business Group, says the quality that most management teams at carmakers are significantly behind what his company is aiming for. While no names were shared, Huawei says the quality management and capabilities that Chinese carmakers aim for are outdated.
In the long term, these companies could lose ground in the automotive market, especially as the industry is investing heavily in smarter vehicles.
Unsurprisingly, Huawei pointed at its own quality standard as living proof of how carmakers should improve. The tech giant is working together with SERES on smarter cars, as its products are in charge of powering the software in new models.
Unlike Apple, who is building a full car from scratch, Huawei is aiming for partnerships with traditional automakers. The company has already partnered with several carmakers in China, but an international expansion is still off the table.
Huawei was banned by the American government from using software and hardware developed by U.S.-based firms in May 2019. Shortly after that, the Chinese firm accelerated development efforts for in-house software. HarmonyOS, a platform that was originally supposed to replace Android, ended up becoming an all-in-one operating system making its way to more products, including cars. It’s now the software supporting new-gen capabilities in Huawei-powered vehicles.
The expansion that tech giants plan in the automotive market could indeed help set new standards in terms of quality. Apple is known for the high requirements it enforces for all its products, with suppliers, therefore, struggling to meet the criteria when new devices launch.
Apple is also planning to step into the automotive market, this time with a full EV. The Apple Car is expected to debut in 2025, but unlike Huawei, the iPhone maker is aiming for a product that would make it a full competitor to traditional carmakers. Apple is currently trying to find suppliers for vehicle components, with company executives last year traveling to Korea for battery talks.
Apple Car is expected to launch in the form of an electric vehicle with self-driving capabilities. However, the autonomous systems will be very limited at first, presumably as Apple needs more time to complete the work for a 2025 launch. As such, the first iteration of the Apple Car could come with a more conventional approach, including a regular cabin with a steering wheel and pedals. Eventually, Apple plans to introduce full self-driving support, possibly on an updated model that could see daylight later this decade.
In addition to Huawei and Apple, other tech giants are also planning to step into the automotive territory, including Xiaomi.
