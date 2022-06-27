Team Acura Sweeps 1-2 Finish at IMSA Watkins Glen, Here's Why It's Big News

The Watkins Glen International Raceway may not have held a Formula One race in decades. But that doesn't mean race cars in other disciplines can't put on a good show for the Central New York faithful. Such was the display put on by Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor of Team Acura at the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen this week.
For the fourth time in seven races, team Acura took home first place after the grueling six-hour race across the old Grand Prix circuit, securing a rare 1-2 podium finish in the process. With Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis of team Cadillac nipping at their heels after a last-minute overtake, team Acura in their Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 managed to fend off all foes until the final straightaway before the checkered flag. Thus securing a win for Acura and cementing their place as the team to beat for the rest of the grueling racing season.
As Filipe Albuquerque said after the race, the balance between saving fuel and trying to squeeze his way into first place provided a fair amount of anxiety for the young racer. "It was crazy." said Albuquerque after the race. "I had to save fuel, so therefore I could not warm up the tires and the brakes before the restart. So, I had to restart with cold tires and brakes." The win marks the second time Acura's amassed five or more victories in a sanctioned racing season at Watkins Glen.
The other two include three consecutive Camel Lights wins (1991-93) and GTD victories in 2017 and 2019. The next stop on the race calendar for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship takes racers across the Canadian border for a two-hour and 40-minute clash at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park just outside Toronto. Judging on the results from the Glen, we all know who the favorites to win are.
As Filipe Albuquerque said after the race, the balance between saving fuel and trying to squeeze his way into first place provided a fair amount of anxiety for the young racer. "It was crazy." said Albuquerque after the race. "I had to save fuel, so therefore I could not warm up the tires and the brakes before the restart. So, I had to restart with cold tires and brakes." The win marks the second time Acura's amassed five or more victories in a sanctioned racing season at Watkins Glen.
The other two include three consecutive Camel Lights wins (1991-93) and GTD victories in 2017 and 2019. The next stop on the race calendar for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship takes racers across the Canadian border for a two-hour and 40-minute clash at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park just outside Toronto. Judging on the results from the Glen, we all know who the favorites to win are.