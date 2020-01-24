TDF-1 Racing Car Features Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine, 600 Horsepower

A Cybertrunk For Your Wrist: Cybertime Watch From Anicorn

There are racing cars, and there are customer racing car. British engineering company Tour de Force has a racing car that’s not meant to compete in international series, but serve as a plaything for rich and famous. 6 photos



Tour de France offers an in-house developed 1,780-cc turbo four-cylinder with five valves per cylinder, producing 600 horsepower at 9,000 rpm. This plant is mated to a six-speed transmission made out of magnesium and carbon fiber, sending the goodies to the Pirelli P Zero rear wheels. 13-inch rims are featured, and the rubber comes in four compounds: soft, medium, hard, and a wet option.



“Driving a TDF-1 is like no experience I’ve had before; the responsiveness, balance, and agility is second to none, and the raw speed is incredible,” said development driver Jessica Hawkins. “We’ve worked hard to develop a range of set-ups that suit all levels of experience and ability.” And now, here comes the fun part!



Tour de France mentions “95 percent of the on-track performance of an equivalent Formula 1 car.” High-speed cornering translated to 4.0 g and under hard braking, the TDF-1 is capable of approximately 4.5 g. The high-revving engine, meanwhile, needs to be serviced once a year or every 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles).



TDF might have a winning package on its hands based on the specifications we went through, but most importantly, this company is staffed by former Formula 1 engineers from Mercedes- AMG , Renault, Williams, as well as



“With TDF-1, we wanted to create a package that allows driving enthusiasts the ability to have a genuine F1 experience that is more accessible and cost-effective,” said director Matt Faulks.



