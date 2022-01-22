TCX Cyclocross Bike Is a Carbon Machine Meant To Shave Seconds off Your Clock

Folks, the two-wheeled machine you have before you is known as the TCX Advanced Pro 0, the most expensive and equipped cyclocross machine in Giant Bicycle's arsenal, a bike meant to help you shave seconds off of your clock and get you one step closer to that podium.
If the name Giant doesn't ring a bell, not a problem. However, this crew has been around since 1972, and since then, have aimed to become one of the world's top cycling teams. 50 years later, they still build machines used by leading athletes in any branch of cycling.
One of those machines is the TCX you see here, a composite monstrosity whose price tag should give you a clear understanding of what's going on with this one. One reason why Giant is asking you to dish out 5,500 USD (4,848 EUR at current exchange rates) is because of the way this bike is built.
Using Giant's Advanced-Grade composite materials and layering techniques, the frameset for TCX weighs nothing more than 1,250 grams, with the frame coming in at 850 grams and the fork just 400 grams. If this continues, I wonder how light framesets will be in the future.
Giant also modified the chain stays to affect power transfer and added a composite seat post to reduce vibrations even more. This model even features a dropper seat post to help riders adapt to as many different terrains as possible. From here, Giant continues the bike's carbon and composite makeup and throws on a handlebar and rims, again, all carbon.
As for the drivetrain on TCX, Giant chose to bring as effortless an experience as possible to the rider. To do this, they have called upon the powers of SRAM. With that in mind, you'll find a Force eTap AXS rear derailleur moving a Force D1 chain on a Force 12-speed cassette with 10-33 T.
Suppose you're unfamiliar with SRAM's AXS setup. In that case, it's a wireless system that simplifies the rider's experience of shifting gears and is meant to provide as smooth and as seamless a gear change as possible. I'm still waiting to test this system out myself.
Braking is also provided by SRAM, and again AXS is called upon to control your speed demon. Hydraulic disc brakes clamp down on 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors at the front and 140 mm (5.5 in) rotors at the rear.
already mentioned that the rims are composite, but these rims also house some pretty mean tires, tubeless, Maxxis All-Terrene with 700x33 dimensions. This should provide grip on just about any surface the bike is made for.
Speaking of grip, the TCX also looks like the sort of bicycle that could do fine on some winter roads, primarily because of the tire size. However, there is one downside, the seat stay, fork, and top tube feature no mounts. This means that mudguards or racks will not be something you can add to this. All you have are two water bottle mounts.
As for how much this bike weighs, Giant recommends heading down to a local dealership to find out. Personally, I think it's a trick to get you to touch this trinket, knowing you probably won't go home without it.
In the end, I'm not sure I would ever put more than just a tool kit and some water bottles to this beast; it's one heck of a looker all on its own. It probably rides just how it looks.
