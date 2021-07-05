Taycan Sales Surge Puts Porsche on Course for Record Year on U.S. Market

Porsche has never been a high-volume manufacturer, and even though it was forced to rethink that or face bankruptcy at some point, it turned out that all it needed to make things OK again was an SUV.
Since the Cayenne was introduced, Porsche's numbers have increased considerably. Mind you, with under 300,000 units a year delivered worldwide, you still couldn't place the German carmaker in the same bracket as other premium manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz or BMW in terms of volumes.
Looking at Porsche's lineup, it's easy to imagine why that is. If you ignore the Cayenne and Macan SUVs, what you're left with is a various range of sports cars based on the 911 and 718 models, as well as the two-member Panamera family consisting of a sedan and a wagon. Well, starting last year, you can also add the very successful Taycan, the EV that started life as a sedan but has since spawned a Cross Turismo version as well.
Few would have believed that an electric vehicle could possibly have such an important impact on the brand's sales, but then again, few could have predicted just how good the Taycan is. With numerous configurations available—including an entry-level single-motor RWD one—and now two body styles as well, the company's entry into the EV segment has been an undeniable success.
If that last statement was largely based on non-factual things such as the vehicle's design and performance, we now have the numbers to back it up. Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) has just released the U.S. sales numbers for the second quarter, and the Taycan family has managed to outsell the entire 911 and 718 ranges combined.
With 3,359 units delivered in Q2 2021, the Taycan is leading the sports car consortium by 123 units (2,326 units for the 911 range and just 906 units for the 718 for a total of 3,236 units). With PCNA shifting a combined number of 18,958 units in the April-June period, it gives Taycan a 17.72% share of the brand's total sales in the U.S.
When you consider the two SUV models make up 58.56 percent, that leaves very little for the rest of the models, with the Panamera in particular registering the biggest drop, even when compared to the very poor figures of 2020. That suggests that at least a few of the Taycan buyers are converted Panamera customers. However, the EV will have a hurdle to clear now that news of a recall has surfaced, but we expect the weight of the Porsche name and the respect the brand enjoys to be enough to weather the storm.
This year looks particularly good for PCNA, with the 36,326 units delivered so far suggesting we might be witnessing the company's best-ever year on U.S. soil. The numbers are overwhelmingly superior to those of last year (24,186 units in the first half), but they are also considerably higher than the standing record year, 2019, when, over the same time period, Porsche delivered 30,257 units. That's a roughly 20 percent head start that seems difficult to lose in the second part of the year, provided PCNA can source the necessary stocks to meet the demand.
