Taxi Yellow Saab 9-3 Drop Top is a Total Blast From the Past

It's been five long years since Saab's automotive division closed up shop for good. It's been so long that some of us may have forgotten just why the brand was so beloved by the people who drove it. To give a classic case in point, check out this 9-3 convertible for sale on carsandbids.com.
Obviously, this would be the brainchild auction website of YouTube automotive savant Doug DeMuro. Most shabby online used car listings will give you a rudimentary idea of what car they're selling and neglect to show you the photos of its "bad side" But on Cars & Bids, you get a description penned by one of the biggest automotive YouTube starts on the planet.
These 9-3 Cabriolets are neat convertibles that are getting harder to find in good shape – and the "Yellow Edition" model is especially interesting. These limited edition models pay homage to the collectible one-year-only 1991 Saab 900 SE that was offered in Monte Carlo Yellow, though this Lynx Yellow is slightly brighter." DeMuro said of the yellow Saab.
This 9-3 happens to be "Yellow Edition," with middle-road mileage that's bound to have plenty of life left. The car features the Cold Weather Package, a power-folding canvas convertible top, and 17-inch alloy wheels which are also in decent shape for the age. Unlike most cheap beaters, this 9-3 is more or less unmodified. The only exception being a tinted taillight wrap being the only change from how it drove, off the factory floor. It comes with a clean, Carfax report to give you that extra peace of mind. The care is for sale without a reserve price, so whoever puts the highest bid wins it by default.
So then, one year only, special paint color, and sale at no reserve are all buzzwords that tell you what a special car this is. Powering it is a 2.0 liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine fed through a five-speed automatic transmission.
With 60,600 miles on the odometer, the current high bid of $9,000 before taxes and fees makes for one heck of a good deal. With few exterior scuffs but essentially spotless interior, it's a gamble you might want to consider taking if you miss Saab dearly like some of us do.
