Taxa Outdoors Reveals Woolly Bear Tailgate Edition, an Affordable Basecamp for Tailgating

Taxa Outdoors must be a household name among globetrotters and lovers of the outdoors, as they offer cheap glamping habitats for when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Their latest offering is a rugged off-road adventure trailer plus basecamp called Woolly Bear Tailgate Edition.
The Woolly Bear was initially launched in 2017, and various iterations have been made available through the years, including collaborations with the likes of Topo Designs or Kammok. Besides all the usual glamping perks it offers, the latest version is designed to better assist with parking lot tailgating.
The Houston-based outfit have honed their skills and came up with an improved iteration in the form of the 2023 Woolly Bear Tailgate Edition, which is not only ready to take adventurers off the beaten path but also tailor-made for seasoned tailgaters. Even frequent purveyors of sporting events could benefit from the perks it has to offer.
Speaking of which, let’s dig into the features the designers included in the package. First of all, there are ample compartments for storing all your tailgate party essentials, a sizeable camping kitchen with enough room for food prep, storage galore for food, drinks, and supplies, and a pull-out drawer that holds a large cooler.
An essential element that couldn’t have been left out is an integrated TV mount for screens of up to 55”. And there is also a steel cargo deck able to hold up to 600 lbs (272 kg). It also features a rooftop tent that can sleep three adults.
With an overall length of nearly 11 feet (3.35 meters) and a dry weight of 1,270 lbs (576 kg), the trailer can be towed by any standard four-cylinder vehicle and can be stored in a standard garage. The trailer can be custom coated in your team’s colors to show your support when you arrive at a sporting event.
Taxa Outdoors also offer a PRO option of the mobile habitat that comes with some extra perks, including an upgraded Dometic CFX 35 cooler, a 180-degree awning, a Turtlebox Audio Bluetooth speaker, as well a 140W solar panel, extra cooking gear, a table, and some chairs.
The Woolly Bear Tailgate Edition can make your next outdoor adventure memorable at $15,500 for the base model, and if you want the PRO variant, you’ll have to pay an additional $2,350.
