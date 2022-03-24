Taste Chinese Energy Mogul's Graffiti-Covered Saluzi Yacht for Around $525K a Week

Folks, the wonder we’ll be getting to know today is known as the Saluzi. It’s a 69 m (226 ft) superyacht owned by one of the world’s energy tycoons, Hong Kong-based Victor Hwang. Does the name not sound familiar? It’s probably how he likes it. All I can say is that he’s amassed a fortune in the energy, hospitality, and real estate sectors.
Like any (in)sane billionaire, what are you to do once you have enough money to feed your great-grandkids, even if you stopped working today? You go out and buy a yacht. But not just any yacht, a floating piece of art. Just a little sidenote, Saluzi was initially designed to be a cruise ship and did see some action, boasting the capacity to accommodate up to 50 guests. Once acquired by Hwang, this ship received a refit and became the wonder you see today.
Now, as you can see, there’s a certain allure to seeing a ship like this with such a colorful exterior; it’s sure to stand out no matter the port it’s in. Artist Li Jiwei is responsible for the work. As neat as it looks on the exterior, wait till you get to know what can be found inside.
private and large cabins. Two master staterooms, seven VIP cabins, three doubles, and four more double/twin rooms are enough for me to bring along my family, aunts and uncles, and most of my cousins. Yes, it’s a big family; you should see the weddings.
A beam of 13.8 m (45.3 ft) is responsible for the ample space for staterooms. But don’t get the idea that sleeping is all you can do on this vessel. In truth, less than half of the ship is meant for sleeping. The rest of this behemoth is for one thing and one thing only, enjoying this one and only life we have.
Since you probably have other things you need to be doing, I’ll stick to the pleasures that can be enjoyed aboard Saluzi. We can start by getting to know spaces like the karaoke bar and lounge, wet and dry spas, fit with massage therapists, open-air cinema, gym, and even a sort of casino corner. Lounges and dining rooms are of the stylish mix, and spaces are the works of Luiz de Basto Designs.
Nooks and crannies of the ships are also filled with things like a 6.4 m (21 ft) jet tender from Castoldi and 260 HP, another tender with 180 HP, and Yamaha WaveRunners. Sea bobs, inflatable kayaks, swimming pool, jacuzzies, any type of boarding and surfing you want, and even the classic golf range are available. Don’t worry; the balls are eco-friendly. There’s even a training center to teach you how to use personal watercraft.
Ensuring that you and your guests get to wherever your itinerary dictates, Saluzi is equipped with two MTU engines with 1,076 HP each. This is enough to power the behemoth along at a maximum speed of 14 knots (16 mph). Cruising happens around 11 knots (12.6 mph).
As for the reason why all of the details mentioned above should matter to you, Saluzi is a ship that is available for charter through Camper & Nicholsons and a couple of other brokerages You can enjoy a one-week trip for no less than 480,000 EUR (527,366 USD at current exchange rates) during the summer season. Considering that the ship cost Hwang 65 million USD, it will be some time until he sees a return on his investment. Should we help him out?
