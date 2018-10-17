Tarform Electric Motorcycle to Come with Artificial Intelligence

The Tarform is “a new breed of electric motorcycle,” as its creator Taras Kravtchouk says, one that has been built from the ground up to combine the design of the past with technologies from the future.“We looked to revive the classic form, and unite it with modern day technology to create a new riding experience,” Kravtchouk said when the motorcycle was introduced a week ago.“An electric vehicle that embodies the spirit of craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing, and clean technology.”Partially built with 3D-printed parts, the Tarform presents itself as one single solid block of metal mounted on two wheels. In the block sits the battery pack, which is capable of giving the bike a range of around 90 miles (145 km), and has a charging time of under four hours.But we’ve seen electric bikes with similar, if not better performances before. What we haven't seen, and Tarform promises to make a reality, is an aware bike of some sorts, that can understand its surroundings.The Tarform will use artificial intelligence to scan its vicinity so that it understands where it is and what dangers could possibly be lurking around. Once the situation is understood, the AI is capable of informing the driver of how far away vehicles are, for instance.All the information gathered by the AI appears on a round screen located between the handles. This screen also doubles as mirrors, because the Tarform lacks such a feature, using cameras and sensors to capture images.Pricing for the model is set at around $18,000. A Collector’s limited edition will also be launched, and it might retail for even more.