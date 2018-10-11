Tarform Electric Motorcycle 3D-Prints Its Way Into Existence

There are so many startups out there doing business in the electric motorcycles industry that soon we will need a database of sorts to keep track of them all.

As of this week, the hot electric bike of the moment is the Tarform, built by the company bearing the same name and designed by New York-based entrepreneur Taras Kravtchouk.



Therefore, we know that the motorcycle is a "classic form for the future," as the designer said, built partially with 3D-printed bits and pieces. But you can't see them, as the entire thing seems to be one single solid block mounted on two wheels.



“We looked to revive the classic form, and unite it with modern day technology to create a new riding experience,” Kravtchouk said according to Electrek



“An electric vehicle that embodies the spirit of craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing, and clean technology.”



According to the source, the battery pack that will power the bike will give it a range of around 90 miles (145 km), with a charging time of under four hours.



Word is Tarform is already accepting pre-orders for the bike – although, again, at the time we are writing this, their website seems to be down - whose production is expected to begin sometime next year.



