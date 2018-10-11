autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Tarform Electric Motorcycle 3D-Prints Its Way Into Existence

11 Oct 2018, 11:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
There are so many startups out there doing business in the electric motorcycles industry that soon we will need a database of sorts to keep track of them all.
8 photos
Tarform electric motorcycleTarform electric motorcycleTarform electric motorcycleTarform electric motorcycleTarform electric motorcycleTarform electric motorcycle
Over the past two years or so, a multitude of electric motorcycles were unveiled across the globe, many built by companies most customers never knew existed. What’s worse is that most of these bikes have not come into being since their announcement, showing all this business is a very risky one.

As of this week, the hot electric bike of the moment is the Tarform, built by the company bearing the same name and designed by New York-based entrepreneur Taras Kravtchouk.

The official website of the company is not functional at the time of this writing, but some photos and bits of info were made public via various sources, including Electrek.

Therefore, we know that the motorcycle is a "classic form for the future," as the designer said, built partially with 3D-printed bits and pieces. But you can't see them, as the entire thing seems to be one single solid block mounted on two wheels.

“We looked to revive the classic form, and unite it with modern day technology to create a new riding experience,” Kravtchouk said according to Electrek

“An electric vehicle that embodies the spirit of craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing, and clean technology.”

According to the source, the battery pack that will power the bike will give it a range of around 90 miles (145 km), with a charging time of under four hours.

Word is Tarform is already accepting pre-orders for the bike – although, again, at the time we are writing this, their website seems to be down - whose production is expected to begin sometime next year.

Pricing for the model is set at around $18,000. A Collector’s limited edition will also be launched, and it might retail for even more.
tarform electric motorcycle motorcycle battery
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 