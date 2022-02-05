Ladies and gentlemen, bicycle riders of all ages, especially you tall kids, before you is a cross-country bicycle from Santa Cruz that's meant to be your podium-placing solution.
If the name Santa Cruz sounds familiar, it's because this crew has risen to become one of the world's renowned cycling manufacturers. However, what sets them apart from most other teams is that Cruz focuses all their attention on mountain biking in all its forms.
Not to mention that they're considered to be one of the pioneers of using carbon fiber in a bike. Compared to other manufacturers, this crew has risen to be loved by countless riders in a relatively short amount of time.
A few things to keep in mind with the newest Tallboy is that it features 120 mm (4.72 in) of travel, a lower-link VPP suspension, and what Santa Cruz calls a "rather radical geometry." The fork then brings 130 mm (5.12 in) of travel too. Sounds like a pretty capable XC bike, as if you expected anything else from Santa Cruz. Even basketball legend Reggie Miller rides a Tallboy while competing in some annual races.
Now, the least expensive option is, of course, just a plain frame; an aluminum one will set you back 2,300 USD (2,008 EUR at current exchange rates), and a carbon fiber frame, 3,600 (3,144 EUR). However, when you buy just a frame, you'll need to make sure you have everything else needed to make a monster bike, and that'll end up costing you extra for sure; just get a complete cycle for a few hundred bucks more.
The least expensive and complete unit is the D Aluminum. For 3,350 USD (2,925 EUR), you'll be getting a bike that weighs 34.62 lbs (15.7 kg) and features a RockShox Recon fork, Fox Float Performance DPS shock, and a full SRAM Eagle drivetrain. SRAM brakes and 29 in Maxxis Dissector tires.
no more than 4,800 USD (4,192 EUR) and rocking the same setup as the Aluminum D. However, this is the least expensive version of the carbon wonders. From here, things take a wild turn, and Santa Cruz reminds everyone that they're one of the teams carrying riders across finish lines.
The most expensive piece that you may be seen riding around next spring is the X01 AXS RSV. For a mere 9,700 USD (8,472 EUR), you'll be unlocking a bike that weighs 28.67 lbs (13 kg) and features a Fox 34 Float Factory fork, Float Factory shock, and an SRAM Eagle AXS drivetrain. If AXS sounds familiar, it's that drivetrain and suspension tech that handles shifting and suspension control wirelessly and at the touch of a button.
Overall, each Tallboy is equipped with a dropper post to help you get the clearance you need on descents, internal cable routing to keep things clean and snag-free, and shows up with capabilities that are sure to grab some second glances for sure.
If you're someone who's considered tall, have been struggling to find a bike for your size, maybe even budget, but want to shred mountainsides and trails on a bike fit for you, the Tallboy may just be one to consider. After all, it's right there in the name.
