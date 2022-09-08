Taking a Dodge Challenger Off-Road Proves a Very Dodgy Decision

"So, we got a call for a Dodge Challenger that is stuck in the sand out here in Washington" is probably one of the phrases you are least expected to hear. First off, you're not into off-road recovery, so why would anyone call you for that? Second, sand in Washington? Did someone go to visit the Capitol and wandered into the kid's playground with their car or something?
For Matt, though, this kind of requests makes plenty of sense. In fact, they're probably the bread and butter of his business, seeing how he specializes in extracting vehicles out of hairy situations. And with his activity based in and around south-western Utah, sand is more often than not the main reason people get stuck.
This call, however, did have a stranger than usual component. Most people bury their pickup trucks or SUVs in the sand because they venture way too far into soft sand for the limited capabilities of their vehicles - not to mention their experience and skills in dealing with this treachery surface. But this particular call for help involved a Dodge Challenger? I mean, unless it's a Challenger body bolted on a truck frame, whoever drove it there really needs to lay off the mushrooms.
Not one to shy away from any situation, Matt is quick on his way to investigate. As always, his videos also include a very brief weather report, so if you're interested in the air temperature and conditions around Hurricane, Utah (right next to Washington, Utah) from a few days ago, that's one more reason to watch this channel's videos.
As promised by the two people on an ATV that spotted the Dodge in distress and called for help, Matt found the Challenger dug in pretty deeply. As it turns out, the muscle car's inability to navigate the loose surface was only half of the problem as the vehicle, while completely operational, lacked any cooling possibilities.
Here's where that weather report comes in handy. With roughly 90 degrees outside (about 32 Celsius) and no radiator to dissipate the heat, the engine in that Challenger won't have to run for too long before it overheats. Why is there no radiator, you ask? Well, as the owner puts it - and then proceeds to demonstrate - "someone came and stabbed - I know it sounds crazy but stabbed my radiator about a gillion times." A quick glance at the man's radiator confirms his estimated number of hits.
"This is information I did not have," Matt says, as his mind already starts to alter the extraction plan after taking in the new unwanted variable. Well, it may have made his day just that little bit harder, but it also made for a much more exciting and entertaining video.
So, the moral of the story? Don't take your Dodge Challenger out in the sand. However, if you must, first make sure of two things: one, your radiator doesn't look like a gray piece of Swiss cheese, and two, you have Matt's phone number. And some money, I would assume.
