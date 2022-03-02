Take to the Skies With This Aero L-39ZO Trainer Jet, It's Cheaper Than You Think

Supercars may be cool and all, especially if you’re rich enough to afford one, but as dreamy as it may be to blast down the circuit in one every now and then, the thrills provided pale in comparison to fighter jets.
It is in these kinds of machines that you will truly learn about G forces, how many the best of the bunch can pull, and, more importantly, how to handle them like a champ. More often than not, sourcing your own fighter jet can mean spending a seven-digit sum. However, if you know where to look, then you might land one for a decent amount of money.
Take this Aero L-39ZO, for instance, which we found on Controller for a buy-it-now price of $385,000. That is a bit less than the MSRP of a brand new Ferrari 812 GTS in the United States, which exceeds the $400,000 mark before destination, options, and dealer fees, and provided that you know a thing or two about the topic, have a license, and a hangar, you could be flying it whenever you wish to do so. You don’t even have to be sitting on that much cash to get it, as it is also for grabs with a 15% down payment, for almost $2,000 per month, for 20 years (ouch!).
Made in 1978 and fully restored in 2005, it has been flown for 586 hours since then. It hasn’t been taken to the skies since September of 2021, and its last annual inspection dates back to October. According to the vendor, the canopies and windscreens are “in good condition,” as is the custom paint scheme that combines the gray body, with dark blue and gold accents.
“This is a very nice, professionally maintained aircraft that is flown regularly,” the vendor explains. “It is a turn-key L-39, with plenty of life remaining on the engine. With a large list of upgrades, and a solid IFR avionics package, it is ready for years of enjoyment without any additional expenses.”
But what exactly is an Aero L-39? Well, the L-39 Albatros was developed in former Czechoslovakia by Aero Vodochody as a trainer jet in the 1960s, and was produced between 1971 and 1996 in 2,900 copies. Despite its training nature, for which it was exported to a wide number of countries all around the world, from South America to Africa, and the Middle East, it has seen action in various hot zones, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Chechnya, Libya, and Syria.
It is also being used at various aerobatic demonstrations in the United States by at least two teams, said to have a dozen of them split equally, and the example that we found for grabs can be seen in person in Rockford, Illinois.
