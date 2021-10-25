Take Control of NASA’s Opportunity Rover and Survive the Harsh Landscapes of Mars

4 NASA Begins Poking Opportunity to Get it up and Running

NASA’s Opportunity robotic rover was active on Mars for nearly 15 years, the same amount of time that the virtual rover in the upcoming Opportunity video game must survive on the unforgiving landscapes of the Red Planet. 7 photos



Of course, we’re talking about Opportunity the game, not Opportunity the robotic rover. To continue to function, Oppy needs a few important things that it can salvage from the debris of previous exploration missions.



But the first thing Oppy must do after temporarily being shut down is to survive the harsh conditions on Mars. So, your first objective will be to explore a variety of stylized low poly 3D landscapes and find the modules and components necessary to upgrade and improve Oppy’s capabilities.



As players progress, they will face challenging tasks and obstacles as they attempt to tackle the final mission. The game also promises to offer players the chance to learn about all of the exploration programs that came before and after Opportunity, as they scavenge for parts and clues.



The main objective of the game is to find the parts and modules that will get Opportunity back to operating at 100% and regain contact with



Opportunity is an atmospheric narrative game, which is trying to convey the feeling of beaty and loneliness of space. Although the game doesn’t have a release date at this point, French developer DIMANCHE CORP revealed that Opportunity is on its track for a 2022 launch.



