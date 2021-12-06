Take a Video Tour of Porsche's Weissach Development Center on Its 50th Anniversary

It's rare to see a brand that can look back on a specific location as the epicenter for so many of its breakthroughs. That's exactly what Porsche is doing now, though, after 50 years of development at Weissach.
In a video just released on its YouTube channel, Porsche highlights its long history of sports car development at its Weissach testing center. They even let us in on a few fascinating tidbits, like how Ferry Porsche was the man who broke ground at the site with an excavator.
In fact, Ferry specifically looked for a site like Weissach because he didn't want to build a factory on fertile land. So once the buildings were up, the team built a skidpad and immediately started learning more about their cars.
Then in 1967 and 1970, Porsche added circuits to the development center. These were intended to serve two different purposes, according to Porsche. One was a high-speed "CAN-AM' section where cars could be pushed to their upper limits.
Then, a mountain section provided the space for cars to be tested with regard to their lateral handling and dynamics. Porsche also added a rough road section and other torture tests to ensure top-tier build quality.
Then we're let in on how the team is looking far into the future almost constantly. Gone are the days when Porsche was a small sports car company. Now they make everything from EVs to sedans, from SUVs to wagons. Every one of their products still needs to look, feel, and drive like a Porsche.
That's precisely what the folks at Weissach ensure. We see a small area where different materials, tools, and construction methods are highlighted too. Even today, the Weissach package available on many high-end models is a sign of serious performance.
It demonstrates perfectly how much Porsche agonizes over the tiny details that go into their cars. Hit the button below to see the full tour of this new exhibit at the Porsche Museum.
