Take a Trip to the UK and Tour the Country in a Luxury Glamper RV Rental

Today we bring you something that's more than just an RV, it’s a business model. These days, people are looking to escape reality in any way they can, sometimes even spending a whole week in nothing but a trailer with a bed.
Glamper RV, on the other hand, is a bit different. This U.K.-based company saw its rise when Lucy and Raphael Caillé decided to create a camper that would meet their needs. Having found none, they bought a vehicle that met most of their requirements and decked out the rest themselves. Before you know it, a brand was born.
The company also sells RVs and other mobile homes, but its will to give you a taste of the mobile home life is what you’ll be experience today. This team offers luxury motorhome rentals for as long as you need, or rather, for as long as you have the cash.
RV life.
Here’s what you get when you put down the cash for this home away from home. We tried to contact Glamper to find out what base vehicle they use, but received no answer until now. However, its website shows other RVs that all use a Fiat Ducato Euro 6 2.3-liter diesel engine. This engine produces 140 hp (138 PS) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque between 1,400 and 2,500 rpm.
Inside the RV, the simple exterior fades away, and leather cushion couches invite you to sit in a relaxed and well-lit setting. Satellite navigation, Bluetooth multimedia device, reverse cameras and sensors, and even WiFi are just a few of the features you’ll have at hand.
For sleeping, two double beds are available. One is hidden above the cab and drops down upon requirement, while another is located at the rear of the vehicle. Bathroom facilities include a shower, hot water, vanity mirror, and of course a toilet. Also available is a garage with enough space to accommodate four bicycles.
Personally, I feel this idea is perfect. Why? Think about it. It’s a good way to showcase your products, balance your investment, and give folks access to this way of life. I’m down for that any day. Now that I think about it, I've never been to England and this seems like the perfect way to explore that country, or any country for that matter. Business tip: find a country with no RV scene and be the first to kick things off. All I want is three percent of profits for giving you the idea.
