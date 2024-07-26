TaiSan May Give Us Sodium-Metal Cells Sooner Than We Could Imagine

Photo: TaiSan

The company was founded by Sanzhar Taizhan, who worked for Jaguar Land Rover as an advanced battery engineer. The current CEO of TaiSan answered some of my questions regarding the technology and the production prospects for the new sodium metal battery, which works with several interesting elements to reach its goal.The most important one seems to be the polymer electrolyte it uses. It is this element that gives the new cell its main quality: being a "quasi-solid" battery. Taizhan explained that in more detail."A quasi-solid electrolyte is a type of electrolyte used in batteries with a small amount of liquid (usually less than 5%). It combines properties of both solid and liquid electrolytes, offering enhanced safety and performance."

According to Taizhan, the solid-like structure "provides mechanical stability and compatibility with a metal anode and reduces leakage." Yet, this polymer electrolyte also offers liquid-like ion transport, which "ensures high ionic conductivity and efficient ion movement." That's crucial for higher charging speeds. We'll discuss that a little bit further.



"Quasi-solid electrolytes aim to bridge the gap between liquid and solid electrolytes, striving for the benefits of both while minimizing their drawbacks. In our case, quasi-solid refers to our gel polymer electrolyte."





