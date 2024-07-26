TaiSan May Give Us Sodium-Metal Cells Sooner Than We Could Imagine

The company was founded by Sanzhar Taizhan, who worked for Jaguar Land Rover as an advanced battery engineer. The current CEO of TaiSan answered some of my questions regarding the technology and the production prospects for the new sodium metal battery, which works with several interesting elements to reach its goal.
"A quasi-solid electrolyte is a type of electrolyte used in batteries with a small amount of liquid (usually less than 5%). It combines properties of both solid and liquid electrolytes, offering enhanced safety and performance."
According to Taizhan, the solid-like structure "provides mechanical stability and compatibility with a metal anode and reduces leakage." Yet, this polymer electrolyte also offers liquid-like ion transport, which "ensures high ionic conductivity and efficient ion movement." That's crucial for higher charging speeds. We'll discuss that a little bit further.
"Quasi-solid electrolytes aim to bridge the gap between liquid and solid electrolytes, striving for the benefits of both while minimizing their drawbacks. In our case, quasi-solid refers to our gel polymer electrolyte."
"Our electrolyte works as a separator, too, since it has required mechanical strength to perform that task."
This quasi-solid concept also helps the battery avoid leaking, which may contribute to fires.
"Leakage is impossible with quasi-solid or gel polymer electrolytes due to the following reasons:
1. Solid Structure: The gel of these electrolytes makes them less prone to flowing out of the battery or device.
2. Encapsulation: Gel polymers encase the liquid component within a solid matrix, preventing it from escaping.
3. Mechanical Stability: Their solid nature provides structural integrity, which minimizes the risk of leakage even under stress or puncture.
These characteristics enhance safety and reliability in battery applications."
"We combine sodium metal with another metal to meet required performance (material capacity) and safety to reduce dendrite growth that affects cycle life."
As patents are pending for the cell, the executive could not disclose which metal this is. He also could not talk about the energy density of the sodium metal battery, although he said that "gravimetric and volumetric density are already beyond our initial targets." TaiSan itself was a little more specific when it revealed that its cells have "comparable volumetric and gravimetric battery energy density to an automotive lithium-ion but with a projected 20 percent cost saving over the most common chemistry for BEV batteries." Taizhan promised to disclose the numbers "once this phase of development is complete."
"We are building prototypes at our London battery laboratory and closely in discussions with a number of automotive OEMs. Unfortunately, due to confidentiality agreements, we cannot disclose if we have shipped cells. All of the MoUs we have signed require us to ship a number of battery prototypes in the near future."
TaiSan has Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with automakers from seven countries. Off the top of my head, the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, and Italy are the countries with the most carmakers. That gives us a fair idea of how many companies may be involved with this new sodium metal battery. It is almost impossible that they would do so without evidence that these cells can work as well as TaiSan says they will.
"We can't yet comment on specific metrics, but we are working hard to meet the requirements of each of the OEMs we are working with. They have specified the charge times they require for the applications, so our focus is to meet or exceed those."
As for when these cells will be available, TaiSan has recently raised £1.3 million to accelerate development.
"The timeline will also be confirmed later, but certainly before the end of the decade. We are focused on delivery to our customer's timelines."