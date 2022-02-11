Tailor Made Verde Volterra Joins 10th Anniversary Ferrari Cavalcade Collection

It is not really that hard to imagine why Ferrari Tailor Made produced a bespoke paintjob for its latest collection, right? Actually, the legendary Italian automaker is already on its third custom shade and shows no signs of stopping.
Anyone looking for the most exclusive Italian automotive event in the world will be out of luck if there is no invite in the mailbox. As always, Ferrari is very meticulous with its ultra-limited Cavalcade annual outing. An event that takes place each year in a different region of Italy, and costs an arm and a leg per participating car and Tifoso.
Alas, it is a legend in the making. And also, one that has a nice, round figure to celebrate. Naturally, Ferrari has been eager to give us the rundown on the shenanigans. Complete with their Tailor Made-assisted 10th Anniversary Cavalcade Collection. One that includes some of their finest vehicles, along with cool bespoke liveries and new shades of paint.
Everything started with a unique Ferrari 812 Competizione dressed up in Blu Capri. Logically, that one was a shade inspired by the sea, as there is a gorgeous lot of it surrounding the Italian peninsula. Then, Ferrari Tailor Made moved on to the flagship SF90 Stradale with help from Rosso Taormina. That was a lovely “charred” hue of crimson, thoroughly inspired by the volcanic activities of fabled Mount Etna.
Now the automaker is hitting us, by way of social media yet again, with the third introduction of the series. One that is decidedly more inclusive than the previous two. This is because Ferrari Tailor Made cooked up the new Verde Volterra, imagined as an “iridescent color, (it) recalls the Tuscany countryside’s deep greens and earthy tones,” for an entire roster of models.
Even better, this new and unique shade will be available on five cars: SF90 Stradale and Spider, 296 GTB, as well as previously allocated examples of the 812 Competizione and CompetizioneA limited edition series.
