Tailor Made 10th Anniversary Cavalcade Pack Also Fits Argento Siracusa 296 GTB

Over the past few weeks, Ferrari’s social media reel has also included an interesting Tailor Made 10th Anniversary Cavalcade Collection reveal reel. Now it is time to say goodbye, though not before meeting the final hero.
To properly celebrate the exclusive Cavalcade event, as well as the exotic sports car maker’s Italian heritage, Ferrari devised alongside its Tailor Made division a cool new collection. Made out of bespoke shades, the new program started with a special Ferrari 812 Competizione clad in Blu Capri attire.
The sea-inspired shade then made way for an extreme opposite. That was a uniquely “charred” Rosso Taormina Ferrari SF90 Stradale that was digitally dressed up in a crimson hue reminiscent of Italy’s legendarily angry Mount Etna stratovolcano.
Next, the Cavalcade Collection periplus took us to Tuscany for a Verde Volterra encounter with the entire 10th-anniversary range. SF90 Stradale and Spider, 296 GTB, alongside previously allocated examples of the 812 Competizione and CompetizioneA limited edition series. Then it was time for something contemporary with the season. The wintery Bianco Courmayeur obviously paid homage to “Monte Bianco” (Mont Blanc for the French).
Last, but not least, comes a Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sports car to give us the fifth and last configuration. It is decidedly subtle (yet again) when sporting the new Argento Siracusa. A tribute to a Sicilian destination, the latest shade has “silver and gold hues (that) recall the way the sunlight falls on the baroque, marble architecture of Italian cities of art.”
And it is also available on five cars, probably the same as before. Naturally, we would love to see a real-world 296 GTB sport the delicate shade, not just an artist’s depiction. However, we still need to wait a little longer before the PHEV Prancing Horse takes off. In the meantime, let us enjoy the silence of a hybrid Ferrari thanks to recent prototype testing footage...
