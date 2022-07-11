Taiga Motors Starts Deliveries of Orca, the "World's First Electric Personal Watercraft"

More on this:

1 Candela Shares Footage of Its C-8 Hydrofoil Boat Flying Smoothly Over Ferry-Induced Wakes

2 First Canadian-Made Taiga Nomad Electric Snowmobiles Are on Their Way to Their Customers

3 Canadian Startup Rolls Out First Electric Snowmobiles for Eco-Friendly Winter Adventures

4 Atlas Electric Snowmobile Unleashes 180 HP, With Instant Torque in All Conditions

5 Taiga’s 180 HP Premium Electric Powerboat Flies on the Water, Ready to Conquer the U.S.