autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 
Taiga Motors Are Revolutionizing the Powersports Industry With Fun All-Electric Range
Electrification is making its mark on all industries worldwide. Having read and written mostly about EVs and campers, I wanted to find a different vehicle looking to go fully electric. And I did find some fantastic machines!

Taiga Motors Are Revolutionizing the Powersports Industry With Fun All-Electric Range

Home > News > Coverstory
4 Sep 2022, 15:00 UTC ·
Taiga Nomad Electric SnowmobileTaiga Nomad Electric SnowmobileTaiga Nomad Electric SnowmobileTaiga Nomad Electric SnowmobileTaiga Nomad Electric SnowmobileTaiga Nomad Electric SnowmobileTaiga Nomad Electric SnowmobileTaiga Atlas Electric SnowmobileTaiga Atlas Electric SnowmobileTaiga Atlas Electric SnowmobileTaiga Atlas Electric SnowmobileTaiga Atlas Electric SnowmobileTaiga Atlas Electric SnowmobileTaiga Atlas Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Ekko Electric SnowmobileTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca White WaterTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal WatercraftTaiga Orca Carbon Electric Personal Watercraft
Taiga is a forward-thinking Canadian company looking to change the off-road powersports industry by finding a quieter, cleaner, and simpler way of connecting people to nature. We shouldn't have to sacrifice the environment for an adrenaline rush and some excitement. Its mission is to create EVs that transform how people access the outdoors.

Taiga is the first company to offer commercial all-electric jet skis and snowmobiles. They currently have four models on sale, three snowmobiles and one jet ski: Ekko, Atlas, Nomad, and Orca.

I'll start with the snowmobile series, but first of all, let's address the impact snowmobiles have on the environment so we can properly understand Taiga's motivation for going electric. Scientific evidence indicates that over-snow vehicles (OSVs) significantly impact entire ecosystems. Their powerful noises are heard along vast distances and disturb wildlife. The toxin released through the exhaust affects air quality and accumulates in the snow, which is then released during snowmelt.

Jet skis also heavily pollute the environment by dumping excessive fuel in the water. Personal watercraft use is considered one of the worst activities to impact the environment, especially since so many used to run on two-stroke engines that use gas and oil. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Luckily, humans are best at innovation, and the people at Taiga have come up with solutions that can mediate this issue. Ekko, Atlas, and Nomad are the three snowmobile models, each made to be used in different ways. All three have a direct drive system with a toothed belt for maximal performance. A major plus is that the Taiga snowmobile models require minimum maintenance, making it easier to get into the sport.

Both snowmobiles and the jet ski have two versions – Standard (or Sport for the Orca) and Performance. Interestingly, all of Taiga's products have the same price. The price tag for Standard (or Sport) is $17,490, with a $2,000 increase for the Performance model. I'll talk a bit about each of the three.

The Nomad has a clean design and a mechanically simplified snowmobile platform. You can use it on a family outing, for trail riding, or towing. It's meant for all levels of riding, so you don't necessarily need experience to be able to ride it. The Performance has up to 120 hp (121.7 ps), peak torque of 170 Nm, and a maximum range of 134 km (83 miles). It also has a towing capacity of up to 126 lbs (57 kg).

The Atlas is similar, boasting an acceleration speed of 2.9 seconds from 0-100 kph (0-60 mph). With a peak power of 180 hp (182.5 ps) and peak torque of 170 Nm, this bad boy can make ripping through the snow delightful (and maybe a tad bit dangerous). So, you might need to know what you're doing if you wanna drive it at full capacity.

Lastly, we have the Ekko, built to conquer the highest summits. With a long track, a narrow stance, and teeth that can cut deeper into the snow, it's made for true alpine exploration. Performance-wise, it's like the Atlas.

Regarding technology, all three models have standard level 1 (about 14 hours charging time) and level 2 (3.5 hours) charging, with a level 3 (30 min. for 80%) upgrade possible. They also feature regenerative braking to waste as little energy as possible.

With a design made to cut through the water, a direct electric drive, and a performance-focused electric powertrain, the Orca was born to reinvent on-water powersports. After experimenting with electric snowmobiles, Taiga adapted the technology to apply it to the water.

The Orca produces up to 160 hp (162.2 ps) of power and delivers it linearly. It can seat two, but you can only enjoy 45 km (28 miles) of range, which truthfully isn't that much. It uses the same charging tech as the models mentioned above. The watercraft is engineered for dynamic handling with a hydrodynamic design. You're free to add your personal touch to it as you have many customizable options for its color and finish. One significant upside regarding the Orca is its very low maintenance.

A carbon fiber version is available, priced at a hefty $26,500. It offers the same performance; only it features a carbon fiber composite hull and Level 3 charging. The Orca is the first commercially mass-produced electric watercraft and is now available to order.

Taiga has smartly addressed a part of the sports and hobby market that few companies have looked at. Their products provide all the fun you need while also being environmentally friendly. I'm curious to see how they will evolve and if they will reveal new products in the upcoming years.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

taiga motors taiga atlas Ekko nomad Orca EV hobby
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories