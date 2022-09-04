Taiga Motors Are Revolutionizing the Powersports Industry With Fun All-Electric Range

Taiga is a forward-thinking Canadian company looking to change the off-road powersports industry by finding a quieter, cleaner, and simpler way of connecting people to nature. We shouldn't have to sacrifice the environment for an adrenaline rush and some excitement. Its mission is to create EVs that transform how people access the outdoors.Taiga is the first company to offer commercial all-electric jet skis and snowmobiles. They currently have four models on sale, three snowmobiles and one jet ski: Ekko, Atlas, Nomad, and Orca.I'll start with the snowmobile series, but first of all, let's address the impact snowmobiles have on the environment so we can properly understand Taiga's motivation for going electric. Scientific evidence indicates that over-snow vehicles (OSVs) significantly impact entire ecosystems. Their powerful noises are heard along vast distances and disturb wildlife. The toxin released through the exhaust affects air quality and accumulates in the snow, which is then released during snowmelt.Jet skis also heavily pollute the environment by dumping excessive fuel in the water. Personal watercraft use is considered one of the worst activities to impact the environment, especially since so many used to run on two-stroke engines that use gas and oil. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Luckily, humans are best at innovation, and the people at Taiga have come up with solutions that can mediate this issue. Ekko, Atlas, and Nomad are the three snowmobile models, each made to be used in different ways. All three have a direct drive system with a toothed belt for maximal performance. A major plus is that the Taiga snowmobile models require minimum maintenance, making it easier to get into the sport.



Both snowmobiles and the jet ski have two versions – Standard (or Sport for the Orca) and Performance. Interestingly, all of Taiga's products have the same price. The price tag for Standard (or Sport) is $17,490, with a $2,000 increase for the Performance model. I'll talk a bit about each of the three.