Taiga Motors Are Revolutionizing the Powersports Industry With Fun All-Electric Range

Taiga is the first company to offer commercial all-electric jet skis and snowmobiles. They currently have four models on sale, three snowmobiles and one jet ski: Ekko, Atlas, Nomad, and Orca.
I'll start with the snowmobile series, but first of all, let's address the impact snowmobiles have on the environment so we can properly understand Taiga's motivation for going electric. Scientific evidence indicates that over-snow vehicles (OSVs) significantly impact entire ecosystems. Their powerful noises are heard along vast distances and disturb wildlife. The toxin released through the exhaust affects air quality and accumulates in the snow, which is then released during snowmelt.
heavily pollute the environment by dumping excessive fuel in the water. Personal watercraft use is considered one of the worst activities to impact the environment, especially since so many used to run on two-stroke engines that use gas and oil. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Luckily, humans are best at innovation, and the people at Taiga have come up with solutions that can mediate this issue. Ekko, Atlas, and Nomad are the three snowmobile models, each made to be used in different ways. All three have a direct drive system with a toothed belt for maximal performance. A major plus is that the Taiga snowmobile models require minimum maintenance, making it easier to get into the sport.
Both snowmobiles and the jet ski have two versions – Standard (or Sport for the Orca) and Performance. Interestingly, all of Taiga's products have the same price. The price tag for Standard (or Sport) is $17,490, with a $2,000 increase for the Performance model. I'll talk a bit about each of the three.
The Atlas is similar, boasting an acceleration speed of 2.9 seconds from 0-100 kph (0-60 mph). With a peak power of 180 hp (182.5 ps) and peak torque of 170 Nm, this bad boy can make ripping through the snow delightful (and maybe a tad bit dangerous). So, you might need to know what you're doing if you wanna drive it at full capacity.
Lastly, we have the Ekko, built to conquer the highest summits. With a long track, a narrow stance, and teeth that can cut deeper into the snow, it's made for true alpine exploration. Performance-wise, it's like the Atlas.
With a design made to cut through the water, a direct electric drive, and a performance-focused electric powertrain, the Orca was born to reinvent on-water powersports. After experimenting with electric snowmobiles, Taiga adapted the technology to apply it to the water.
The Orca produces up to 160 hp (162.2 ps) of power and delivers it linearly. It can seat two, but you can only enjoy 45 km (28 miles) of range, which truthfully isn't that much. It uses the same charging tech as the models mentioned above. The watercraft is engineered for dynamic handling with a hydrodynamic design. You're free to add your personal touch to it as you have many customizable options for its color and finish. One significant upside regarding the Orca is its very low maintenance.
A carbon fiber version is available, priced at a hefty $26,500. It offers the same performance; only it features a carbon fiber composite hull and Level 3 charging. The Orca is the first commercially mass-produced electric watercraft and is now available to order.
Taiga has smartly addressed a part of the sports and hobby market that few companies have looked at. Their products provide all the fun you need while also being environmentally friendly. I'm curious to see how they will evolve and if they will reveal new products in the upcoming years.